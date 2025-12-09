Here's Why You Should Retain OPKO Health Stock in Your Portfolio Now

OPKO Health, Inc. OPK is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, supported by the potential of RAYALDEE. The optimism surrounding the stock is backed by RAYALDEE’s performance and strategic partnerships. However, stiff competition and overdependence on RAYALDEE pose concerns.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 10.2% so far this year against the industry's 4.4% gain. The S&P 500 has increased 19.3% in the said time frame.

This renowned multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion. The company predicts 30% growth for fiscal 2026 and anticipates maintaining its strong performance. OPKO Health’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average beat being 58.52%.



Factors Favoring OPK Stock

Potential of RAYALDEE: RAYALDEE, OPKO Health’s leading renal product in the United States for the past two years, is the first and only FDA-approved therapy for treating secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease and vitamin D insufficiency. The product has maintained solid sales momentum, supported by effective sales efforts and favorable distribution through major U.S. wholesalers and retail pharmacies.

OPKO also has rebate and discount arrangements with healthcare providers and payors. For the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2025, OPKO Health recognized $7.5 million and $21 million, respectively, in net product revenues from sales of Rayaldee.

Strategic Agreements: OPKO Health has pursued multiple strategic partnerships and divestitures to strengthen its balance sheet and streamline operations. In October, its company, ModeX Therapeutics Inc., entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. to discover and develop multispecific antibodies for several therapeutic indications of mutual interest. The collaboration will apply ModeX’s MSTAR platform and Regeneron’s proprietary binders to develop multispecific antibody candidates that target multiple distinct biological pathways in a single molecule.

In September, OPKO Health announced the completion of Labcorp's acquisition of select assets of BioReference Health. The acquisition was announced in March.

In March 2025, the company entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Entera Bio Ltd. (Entera) to develop an oral dual agonist GLP-1/glucagon peptide as a potential treatment for obesity, metabolic and fibrotic disorders, combining OPKO Health’s proprietary long-acting oxyntomodulin analog (OPK-88006) and Entera’s proprietary N-Tab technology.

Clinical Trials: In October, ModeX Therapeutics announced the initiation and recent dosing of the first patient in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT07110584) with MDX2004. MDX2004 is a first-in-class trispecific antibody-fusion protein for oncology and immune disorders. The study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and biologic activity of MDX2004 as an immunotherapy for advanced cancers.

In October, OPKO Health confirmed that an abstract for MDX-2001 CMet-Trop2/CD3-CD28, a first-in-class tetraspecific T-cell engager, was presented at ESMO 2025. The MDX2001 CMet-Trop2/CD3-CD28 tetraspecific antibody has advanced to the fifth dose level in its Phase 1 clinical trial, with Phase 1b studies in select solid tumors expected to begin in early 2026. During the same time, OPKO Health’s Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) vaccine (being developed in partnership with Merck) has advanced for immunogenicity, safety and tolerability evaluation in Phase I human trials. Per management, enrollment in this ongoing trial is progressing well, and the data will for the basis of the Phase II trial design.

In September, OPKO Health confirmed that an abstract on the pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of an oral GLP-2 tablet for the treatment of short bowel syndrome was presented at the 2025 ESPEN Congress. Pursuant to a research collaboration agreement with Entera, the companies are developing an oral GLP-2 tablet that combines a proprietary long-acting GLP-2 agonist developed by OPKO Health with Entera’s proprietary N-Tab technology for patients suffering from short bowel syndrome and additional disorders involving gastrointestinal mucosal inflammation and nutrient malabsorption.

A Factor That May Offset the Gains for OPK

Overdependence on RAYALDEE: OPKO Health’s financial results rely heavily on Rayaldee, its only FDA-approved product in the United States, underscoring the importance of successful commercialization. However, the drug’s sales are constrained by reimbursement hurdles, pricing pressure, competitive dynamics, slower market uptake, and possible formulary limitations, while any adverse publicity or safety issues could further weaken its market traction and overall financial performance.

Estimate Trends of OPK

OPKO Health is witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2025. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its loss per share has narrowed from 37 cents to 35 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues and loss per share is pegged at $138.1 million and 7 cents, respectively. The revenue estimate indicates a 24.8% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Medpace Holdings MEDP, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Boston Scientific BSX.

Medpace, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported third-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of $3.86, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.29%. Revenues of $659.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.04%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

MEDP has an estimated earnings growth rate of 17.1% for 2025 compared with the industry’s 16.6% growth. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.28%.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, posted third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.40, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. Revenues of $2.51 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 11.9% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.34%.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. Revenues of $5.07 billion outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

BSX has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 16.4% compared with the industry’s 13.5% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.36%.

