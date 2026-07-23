Here's Why You Should Retain OPK Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

OPKO Health, Inc. OPK is well-positioned for growth in the coming quarters, supported by the potential of RAYALDEE. Optimism surrounding the stock is driven by RAYALDEE’s strong performance and strategic partnerships. However, overdependence on RAYALDEE remains a key concern.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 6.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry's 17.5% decline. However, the S&P 500 has increased 9.2% in the said time frame.

This renowned multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company has a market capitalization of $913.7 million. OPK predicts 3.3% bottom-line growth for 2026 and anticipates maintaining its strong performance going forward. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met in one and missed in the other, the average surprise being 58.63%.



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Factors Favoring OPK Stock

BioReference Restructuring, 4Kscore Growth & Digital Expansion: OPKO Health has transformed BioReference into a more focused diagnostics business centered on regional clinical laboratories in New York and New Jersey, correctional health services and its proprietary 4Kscore prostate cancer test. During first-quarter 2026, management highlighted improving operating trends, including higher accession volumes, margin expansion and continued workforce optimization, while reaffirming its goal of achieving breakeven in the Diagnostics business before noncash expenses by mid-2026.

The FDA label update removing the digital rectal examination requirement for 4Kscore is expected to support broader adoption among primary care physicians, with management projecting double-digit volume growth in 2026. Adding to this momentum, BioReference recently launched BioReference Direct, a consumer-focused digital platform that enables individuals to order laboratory tests online through an integrated digital experience. The platform expands access to diagnostic testing, offers both in-center and at-home testing options, and reflects OPKO's strategy to capitalize on the growing consumer-driven healthcare market.

Strategic Partnerships, International Expansion & BARDA Support: OPKO Health continues to leverage strategic collaborations to fund innovation while limiting capital requirements. The company's collaboration with Regeneron carries milestone opportunities exceeding $1 billion, plus potential future royalties, while BARDA has committed more than $100 million since inception to support ModeX's COVID-19 and influenza antibody programs. The expanded partnership with Entera Bio to develop an oral long-acting PTH tablet further broadens OPK's endocrine pipeline.

OPKO recently strengthened the commercial outlook for RAYALDEE by expanding its agreement with Nicoya Therapeutics. The amended deal grants OPK a 15% equity stake in Nicoya while reinforcing the commercialization of RAYALDEE across Greater China. The agreement preserves OPK's eligibility to receive up to $115 million in development, regulatory and sales milestones, while positioning the company to benefit from a large chronic kidney disease market as regulatory approvals in China are targeted for 2027.

Rayaldee Stability & ModeX Pipeline Advancement: Rayaldee remained a steady contributor during first-quarter 2026, generating $6.3 million in revenues as pricing and channel initiatives supported positive operating cash flow. Pharmaceutical revenues increased on stronger international product sales and a higher Pfizer profit share from NGENLA, reducing reliance on Rayaldee as the company's only pharmaceutical growth driver.

OPK continues to advance a broad clinical-stage pipeline through its ModeX platform. Programs including MDX2001, MDX2003, MDX2004 and the BARDA-funded MDX2301 continue progressing through Phase I development, while the Merck-partnered Epstein-Barr virus vaccine remains on track for Phase II planning in 2027. The company also strengthened its pipeline with positive preclinical updates, including encouraging in vivo CAR-T data presented at ASGCT 2026 and OPK8801001, a once-weekly acromegaly candidate that demonstrated promising preclinical efficacy at ENDO 2026. These developments reinforce OPKO's long-term growth potential beyond its currently marketed products.

Factors That May Offset OPK's Gains

Clinical and Regulatory Risks: Although OPKO Health's ModeX platform continues to advance rapidly, most of its pipeline remains in early-stage clinical development. Programs such as MDX2001, MDX2003, MDX2004 and the in vivo CAR-T platform must still demonstrate favorable safety, efficacy and durability in larger clinical studies before commercialization. The company faces regulatory uncertainty in emerging therapeutic areas such as multispecific antibodies and in vivo CAR-T therapies. Any delays in clinical enrollment, regulatory reviews or disappointing trial outcomes could slow development timelines and weigh on investor sentiment.

Continued Operating Loss: OPKO Health continues to report consolidated losses as it invests heavily in research and development while supporting its restructured Diagnostics business. The path toward profitability depends on successful pipeline execution, continued BioReference improvement, expanding 4Kscore adoption and sustained contributions from international pharmaceutical operations and strategic partnerships. Although collaborations with BARDA, Pfizer, Merck and Regeneron provide important funding sources, a significant portion of these revenues remains tied to clinical, regulatory and commercialization milestones that may fluctuate over time.

Overdependence on Rayaldee: Rayaldee remains OPKO Health's primary proprietary branded pharmaceutical product despite ongoing diversification efforts. While first-quarter 2026 sales remained stable and the expanded Nicoya partnership creates a long-term opportunity in Greater China, commercialization in mainland China is still subject to future regulatory approvals. In the meantime, Rayaldee continues to face pricing, reimbursement and competitive pressures in chronic kidney disease-related care. If demand weakens before newer pipeline programs and international growth initiatives mature, OPKO's revenue mix could become dependent on partnership-related income streams that can vary from period to period.

OPKO Health, Inc. Price

OPKO Health, Inc. price | OPKO Health, Inc. Quote

Estimate Trends of OPK

OPKO Health is witnessing a stable estimate revision trend for 2026. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its loss per share has remained stable at 29 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenues and loss per share is pegged at $131.1 million and 8 cents, respectively. The estimate for revenues indicates a 16.4% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number, while that for loss implies a 57.9% improvement.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Cardinal Health CAH and Intuitive Surgical ISRG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.4%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

West Pharmaceutical’s shares have gained 30.2% against the industry’s 2.3% decline in the year-to-date period.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

Cardinal Health’s shares have risen 7.3% against the industry’s 2.3% decline in the year-to-date period.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 15.6%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.5%.

Intuitive Surgical’s shares have lost 39.7% compared with the industry’s 17.5% decline in the year-to-date period.

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