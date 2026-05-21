Here's Why You Should Retain OPK Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

OPKO Health, Inc. OPK is well-positioned for growth in the coming quarters, supported by the potential of RAYALDEE. Optimism surrounding the stock is driven by RAYALDEE’s strong performance and strategic partnerships. However, overdependence on RAYALDEE remains a key concern.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 2.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry's 18.3% decline. However, the S&P 500 has increased 8.1% in the said time frame.

This renowned multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company has a market capitalization of $868.4 million. OPK predicts 3.3% growth for 2026 and anticipates maintaining its strong performance going forward. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met in one and missed in the other one, the average beat being 58.63%.



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Factors Favoring OPK Stock

BioReference Restructuring & 4Kscore Growth:OPK has transformed BioReference into a focused and efficient diagnostics operation centered on regional clinical laboratories, correctional health services and the proprietary 4Kscore test. Management reported improving operating trends during first-quarter 2026, including higher accession volumes, margin improvement and workforce optimization initiatives.

The company aims to achieve breakeven in the Diagnostics business by mid-2026. The recent FDA label update for 4Kscore, removing the digital rectal examination requirement, could broaden adoption among primary care physicians over time. Management expects double-digit growth in 4Kscore volumes this year, which could support sustainable revenue growth and profitability improvement across the Diagnostics segment.

Strategic Partnerships & BARDA Support: OPKO Health continues to use partnerships to fund development across its ModeX platform and endocrine pipeline. Management cited the Regeneron collaboration as having potential total value exceeding $1 billion in milestones plus future royalties.

BARDA continues to fund ModeX infectious disease programs, including the MDX2301 multispecific antibody program and multispecific influenza program, with commitments of over $100 million since inception across the COVID and influenza efforts. OPK expanded its Entera Bio collaboration to include an oral long-acting PTH tablet program for hypoparathyroidism, with the companies targeting an IND filing in late 2026.

Rayaldee Prominence & ModeX Pipeline Advancement:Rayaldee remained a stable contributor in first-quarter 2026, generating $6.3 million as pricing and channel initiatives supported positive operating cash flow. Pharmaceutical revenues rose on stronger international sales and a higher Pfizer profit share, reducing reliance on Rayaldee as OPK’s sole pharmaceutical growth driver.

OPKO Health continues advancing a broad clinical-stage pipeline across oncology, immunology and infectious disease through its ModeX platform. Multiple Phase I programs, including MDX2001, MDX2003, MDX2004 and the BARDA-backed MDX2301 antibody, are progressing with encouraging safety and development milestones. The Merck-partnered EBV vaccine program has enrolled more than 200 subjects and remains on track for Phase II planning in 2027. OPKO Health is advancing its in vivo CAR-T platform, with IND-enabling studies underway and first-in-human trials expected by late 2026 or early 2027.

Factors That May Offset OPK’s Gains

Clinical and Regulatory Risks: Although OPKO Health’s ModeX platform is advancing rapidly, most of its pipeline assets remain in early-stage clinical development. Programs such as MDX2001, MDX2003, MDX2004 and the in vivo CAR-T platform must demonstrate favorable safety, efficacy and durability outcomes in larger patient populations before commercialization.

The company faces substantial regulatory uncertainty, particularly in novel therapeutic categories such as multispecific antibodies and in vivo CAR-T therapies. Delays in clinical enrollment, unexpected safety findings or disappointing efficacy data could impact development timelines and investor sentiment.

Continued Operating Loss: OPKO Health continues to report consolidated losses as it invests in R&D and absorbs the fixed-cost base of its restructured diagnostics business. The company’s ability to reduce losses is dependent on pipeline execution, growth in Diagnostics and 4Kscore adoption and contributions from international Pharmaceutical operations, as well as strategic collaborations.

Although the company generates revenues from partnerships, including BARDA support, Pfizer profit-sharing from NGENLA and collaborations with Merck and Regeneron, these revenues are dependent on clinical progress, regulatory outcomes and commercialization success. Any delays could adversely impact profitability.

Overdependence on Rayaldee: Rayaldee remains OPKO Health’s primary proprietary branded pharmaceutical product and influences the company’s ability to fund operations internally. While first-quarter 2026 Rayaldee revenues were stable, the product faces pricing and reimbursement dynamics and competition from alternative approaches in chronic kidney disease-related care.

OPKO Health is working to diversify through international product sales, the NGENLA profit share and pipeline-driven partnerships, but much of that diversification depends on partner execution and clinical progress. If Rayaldee demand weakens, OPKO Health’s revenue mix could become more dependent on partnered income streams that may vary by period.

Estimate Trends of OPK

OPKO Health is witnessing a negative estimate revision trend for 2026. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its loss per share has widened 2 cents to 29 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenues and loss per share is pegged at $131.2 million and 8 cents, respectively. The estimate for revenues indicates a 16.4% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number, while that for loss implies a 57.9% improvement.

Stocks to Consider

Some top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

West Pharmaceutical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical’s shares have gained 11% against the industry’s 9.3% decline in the year-to-date period.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Globus Medical’s shares have lost 3.7% compared with the industry’s 18.3% decline in the year-to-date period.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Intuitive Surgical’s shares have dropped 20.7% compared with the industry’s 18.3% decline in the year-to-date period.

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