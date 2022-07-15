Here's Why You Should Retain Omnicom (OMC) in Portfolio Now

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC currently benefits from its shareholder-friendly measures and prudent investments. The stock gained 2% in the past month compared with 3.1% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Factors That Bode Well

Omnicom continues to focus on investing in high-growth areas related to technology and data. Such moves are helping the company improve the quality of service to its clients. Driven by such positives, we expect OMC to witness higher revenues on the back of its organic growth.

Omnicom has a consistent record of returning value to its shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. In 2021, OMC paid out dividends worth $592.3 million and repurchased shares amounting to $527.3 million.

OMC paid out $562.7 million in dividends and bought back shares worth $222 million in 2020. In 2019, Omnicom paid out $564.3 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $610.2 million. Such moves instill investors’ confidence in the stock and drive its earnings per share.

Some Risks

Omnicom's current ratio at the end of the March quarter was pegged at 0.95, lower than the current ratio of 0.98 reported at the end of the December quarter and the prior-year quarter’s 1.02. Decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.

Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

