Here's Why You Should Retain Omnicom Group (OMC) for Now

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC, with its diversified presence in advertising and marketing, improves adaptability in a dynamic industry. A rising current ratio signals a positive outlook. The company's expansive global presence exposes it to potential risks arising from currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Factors in Favor

Omnicom remains dedicated to its internal growth strategies, with a strong emphasis on enhancing operational efficiency. The company has been actively allocating resources toward real estate, back-office services, procurement, and IT to drive this objective. Additionally, investments are being made in the areas of data, analytics, and precision marketing. As a result of these favorable developments, we anticipate that Omnicom will experience increased revenues due to organic growth.

Omnicom's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the second quarter of 2023 was pegged at 0.96, which is higher than the current ratio of 0.95 in the year-ago reported quarter. Increasing current ratio indicates the company is not likely to face any problem in meeting its short-term debt obligations.

Omnicom Group Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Omnicom Group Inc. revenue-ttm | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

Omnicom has a reliable track record of delivering value to its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. In 2022, the company distributed $581.1 million in dividends and repurchased shares totaling $611.4 million. In 2021, Omnicom paid out $592.3 million in dividends and conducted share repurchases of $527.3 million. In 2020, it allocated $562.7 million for dividends and invested $222 million in share repurchases. These actions not only inspire investor confidence but also have a favorable impact on earnings per share.

Key Risk

In 2022, Omnicom, a global corporation, generated about 48% of its revenues from international operations. It has a significant presence in key international markets like the Eurozone, the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, and Japan. Omnicom conducts business in more than 50 different currencies apart from the U.S. dollar. However, this extensive global footprint also exposes the company to risks related to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. In 2022, these fluctuations resulted in a $681 million or 4.8% reduction in revenues.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

OMC currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The following better-ranked stocks from the Business Services sector are worth consideration:

Verisk AnalyticsVRSK beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and matched on one instance, with an average surprise of 9.9% The consensus mark for 2023 revenues is pegged at $2.66 billion, suggesting a decrease of 8.2% from the year-ago figure. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.71 per share, indicating a 14% rise from the year-ago figure. VRSK currently carries a Zacks Rank #2(Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Automatic DataADP currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. It outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.1%. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2023 revenues and earnings implies growth of 8.4% and 11.1%, respectively.

BroadridgeBR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and matched on one instance, the average surprise being 0.5%. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues and earnings predicts growth of 9.3% and 8.8%, respectively.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.