Here's Why You Should Retain NVST Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

Envista Holdings Corporation’s NVST ongoing international expansion is strengthening its presence across a broader range of markets, creating significant opportunities for long-term growth. Supported by the company’s strategic priorities and growth-focused initiatives, it is well positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver solid operational and financial performance in the upcoming quarters. Yet, a dull macroeconomic scenario and competitive pressure raise concerns for Envista’s operations.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 21.5%, outpacing the industry’s decline of 29%. The S&P 500 composite has grown 26.8% in the same time frame.

The leading optical retailer has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 6.1% is well ahead of the industry’s 3.1%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 15.4%.

Tailwinds for NVST

International Reach and Channel Expansion: Developed markets were the key growth engine in first-quarter 2026, with North America and Europe both delivering double-digit gains. Developing markets are growing in the high single digits, excluding softness in China tied to policy uncertainty.

The Spark launch in Japan adds a new growth vector in a sizable aligner market where the company already has strong orthodontic relationships, creating a cross-sell opportunity into clear aligners.

Management also highlighted continued progress with dental support organizations (DSOs) and clinician education initiatives as key drivers of deeper market penetration. Envista’s broad geographic footprint and extensive channel presence, combined with targeted investments in customer support and clinical training, position the company to continue gaining market share as conditions normalize across its end markets.

Progress With Strategic Priorities: Envista’s strategy is centered on three priorities: growth, operations and people. The company’s growth agenda is supported by four key pillars. In the first quarter of 2026, all major businesses delivered positive growth, with core revenue increasing 8.4% in the Specialty Products & Technologies segment and 11.5% in the Equipment & Consumables segment.

To sustain market-share gains, Envista has continued to invest in sales and marketing as well as research and development, with spending in both areas rising at a double-digit rate. New product introductions remain a key growth driver. Recent launches include the Nobel S Series implant system, the introduction of Spark clear aligners in Japan and enhancements to DEXIS software that incorporate AI-powered workflow and diagnostic capabilities.

The Envista Business System (“EBS”) continued to deliver broad-based operational benefits, supporting gross margin expansion of 100 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin growth of 120 basis points. Tariff costs increased $11 million from the prior year but were offset by supply chain, G&A and pricing initiatives.

With respect to its third strategic priority, people, Envista continues to strengthen its culture of continuous improvement, supported by ongoing gains in employee engagement and talent development. The company also extended its social impact through the Envista Smile Project, serving approximately 3,700 patients.

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Concerns for NVST

Macro and Policy Headwinds: Management continues to flag global economic uncertainty alongside geopolitical volatility, which can weigh on dental utilization and purchasing cycles. China remains a source of uncertainty for the implants business as channel partners continue to adjust inventory levels ahead of the anticipated volume-based procurement (VBP) process, which management expects to begin between the second and third quarters.

Tariffs also remain a cost headwind. First-quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA reflected an $11 million year-over-year increase in tariff costs, with similar quarterly levels anticipated through 2026. While first-quarter profitability improved, these external pressures could limit operating leverage and introduce variability across quarters.

Foreign Exchange and Global Exposure: Envista's international footprint is not only a growth asset but also a risk factor. In the first quarter of 2026, 52.7% of revenues came from customers outside the United States, exposing sales, margins, and cash flow to currency fluctuations and regional demand variability.

While balance-sheet hedging has reduced quarter-to-quarter volatility compared with the prior year, foreign exchange movements continue to affect performance and can influence reported results. In addition, regional disruptions, including conflicts in the Middle East and evolving conditions in China, add complexity to planning and may at times offset strength in developed markets.

NVST Stock Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved north at $1.42 over the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $2.86 billion, suggesting a 5.2% increase from the year-ago reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Integra LifeSciences IART and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 5.5%, well ahead of the industry’s negative 3% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%. The company’s shares have rallied 43.8% against the industry’s 4.8% decline over the past year.

GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Integra LifeSciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an earnings yield of 16% against the industry’s negative 3% yield. Shares of the company have gained 22.8% compared with the industry’s 4.8% growth. IART’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 9.2% compared with the industry’s 2.8% yield. Shares of the company have climbed 43.1% against the industry’s 27.9% decline. PAHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.3%.

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Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.