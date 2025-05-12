Here's Why You Should Retain Mobileye Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY, a leader in autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, is likely to benefit from increasing demand for ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and autonomous driving features amid rising operating expenses.



Let us see why you should retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock in your portfolio.

Rising Demand for ADAS, Strategic Partnerships Aid Mobileye

The rising demand for ADAS and autonomous driving features is fueling Mobileye’s prospects. Its cutting-edge technology enhances automotive safety, productivity and vehicle utilization. As the auto industry accelerates toward self-driving vehicles, the company’s innovative solutions like Supervision, Chauffeur, Drive and EyeQ strengthen its portfolio. MBLY is still securing new ADAS deals with its main customers and also finding promising opportunities with new clients. A major tailwind for Mobileye is the growing adoption of multi-camera setups, driven by stricter safety regulations and the push for hands-free highway driving in mass-market vehicles.



Mobileye expects revenues and adjusted operating income to rise year over year in 2025. It estimates revenues in the range of $1.69-$1.81 billion, up from $1.65 billion recorded in 2024. The revenue forecast is based on EyeQ unit sales ranging from 32-34 million units. For the second quarter of 2025, it expects revenues to be up about 7% year over year.



Strategic partnerships and significant design wins are pivotal to Mobileye’s robust growth. With ZEEKR as its launch partner and design wins with automakers like Porsche, FAW, Mahindra and other major OEMs in 2023, Mobileye's prospects are soaring. In March 2024, Volkswagen deepened its partnership with Mobileye to integrate SuperVision and Chauffeur technologies for partially and highly automated driving into series production. In March 2025, Volkswagen announced a collaboration with Mobileye to enhance safety and driving comfort in the former’s upcoming MQB-based vehicle portfolio.



Mobileye’s strong balance sheet, with $1.51 billion of cash/cash equivalents and zero debt as of March 25, 2025, also instills investors’ confidence. This financial flexibility allows MBLY to tap into growth opportunities.

Expected Decline in Customer’s Production Volume to Ail MBLY

Mobileye expects production volume from its top 10 customers to be down 3-7% year over year in 2025. Its shipments of assisted driving technology to China are under pressure due to stiff competition from local players offering similar self-driving software at lower costs. High operating expenses, caused by rising employee compensation and increased military reserve investments, will likely clip operating income.



Even though there will be savings from winding down the LIDAR unit, headcount-related cost pressures will keep overall operating expenses elevated, hindering potential income growth. MBLY expects 7% year-over-year growth in adjusted operating expenses in 2025.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Hesai Group HSAI, Ferrari N.V. RACE and Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP. HSAI & RACE sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while SMP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSAI’s 2025 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 336.36%. EPS estimates for 2026 have improved 12 cents in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RACE’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.37% and 4.8%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 30 cents and 36 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMP’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 17.1% and 12.62%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 6 cents and 2 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (HSAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.