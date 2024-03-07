Here's Why You Should Retain Merit Medical (MMSI) Stock for Now

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its strong product portfolio. The optimism, led by solid fourth-quarter 2023 performance and the company’s continued spending on research and development (R&D), is expected to contribute further. However, headwinds due to higher consolidation in the healthcare industry and stiff competition persist.

Over the past year, this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has risen 13.2% compared with the industry’s 14% growth. The S&P 500 grew 25.4% during the same time frame.

The renowned medical device provider has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion. It projects 10.8% growth for the next five years and expects to maintain the strong performance going forward. MMSI delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.23% for the past four quarters.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s delve deeper.

Strong Product Portfolio: Merit Medical has continued to gain significant momentum on the back of new products. It is upbeat about the product pipeline, including radio and electrophysiology products, raising investors’ optimism. In October, MMSI announced the expansion of its Maestro Microcatheter product line to include a new longer length for radial embolization procedures.

In September, Merit Medical announced the U.S. commercial release of its Aspira Bottle.

Continued Spend on R&D: Merit Medical’s R&D operations have been central to its historical growth and are believed to be critical to its continued development. In recent years, the company’s focus on innovation has led to the introduction of several new products, improvements to its existing products, and expansion of product lines, as well as enhancements and new equipment in its R&D facilities. This raises our optimism.

Strong Q4 Results: Merit Medical’s robust fourth-quarter 2023 results buoy optimism. The company witnessed a year-over-year uptick in the top and bottom lines. MMSI also experienced revenue growth in both its segments and across all the product categories within its Cardiovascular unit. Robust performances in the United States and outside were also registered. The expansion of both margins bodes well for the stock. MMSI generated revenues of $324.5 million during the fourth quarter, up 10.6% year over year. Net revenues for 2024 are projected to be between $1.312 billion and $1.325 billion, indicating an increase of approximately 4-5% from the year-ago level.

Downsides

Higher Consolidation in the Healthcare Industry: Healthcare costs have risen significantly over the past decade. Thus, to provide healthcare solutions at a cheaper rate and eradicate competition, large-cap MedTech behemoths have started consolidating with mid-cap and small-cap companies. This has enabled the availability of healthcare products at low prices. Per management, such trends compel Merit Medical’s customers to ask for price concessions on its products, which acts against the ongoing business strategies. This may also exert a solid pressure on the prices of Merit Medical’s products and hurt its customer base.

Stiff Competition: Merit Medical operates in highly competitive markets, where it faces competition from many companies with greater resources. Such resources and market presence may enable the competitors to promote competing products more efficiently or at reduced prices to gain market share.

Estimate Trend

Merit Medical is witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2024. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up from $3.28 per share to $3.30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $316.1 million, indicating a 6.2% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Price

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. price | Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Quote

