Here's Why You Should Retain McKesson Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

McKesson’s MCK prospects are being driven by robust growth in specialty distribution, oncology services and biopharma solutions. Earnings are also improving on the back of ongoing operational efficiency and capital discipline despite persistent margin pressures and volatility across certain segments.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 6.4% so far this year compared with the industry's 2.7% decline. The S&P 500 has increased 9.7% in the said time frame.

MCK is one of the leading pharmaceutical distributors in North America, with a market capitalization of $88.46 billion. It forecasts 13.7% earnings growth over the next five fiscal years. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 3.09%.



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Factors Favoring MCK Stock

Oncology and Multispecialty Platform Drives Long-Term Growth: McKesson's oncology and multispecialty segment is increasingly emerging as one of its most durable long-term growth drivers.This segment delivered 35% revenue growth and 53% operating profit growth in fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

Even after adjusting for acquisition benefits from PRISM Vision and Core Ventures, organic operating profit expanded 13%, indicating strong underlying demand. The U.S. Oncology Network added more than 570 providers in fiscal 2026, marking the largest annual provider addition since 2010.

Beyond distribution, McKesson is increasingly embedding technology solutions such as Ambient Scribe AI and Ontada analytics to improve physician productivity and deepen relationships with providers. The expanding community-care ecosystem supports recurring specialty revenue growth while positioning the company to benefit from shift of specialty care from hospital settings towards community settings over the long term.

Strong Specialty Pharmaceutical Momentum: McKesson’s North American Pharmaceutical segment remains highly resilient despite pricing pressure from branded drug deflation. Segment operating profit increased 11% to $980 million, supported by continued specialty drug demand, health-system growth and operating efficiency gains. Particularly notable was continued momentum in GLP-1 therapies, where quarterly distribution revenues reached $14 billion, growing 22% year over year.

Management highlighted that lower branded drug prices and softer sequential GLP-1 volumes had zero impact on operating profit, underscoring the strength of McKesson’s fee-based distribution economics.

With specialty pharmaceuticals remaining the fastest-growing healthcare category and biosimilars adoption increasing steadily, McKesson appears well positioned to sustain above-market earnings growth while leveraging its massive pharmaceutical distribution network.

Prescription Technology Solutions Support Margins: McKesson’s Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS) business is becoming an increasingly valuable earnings contributor as healthcare reimbursement complexity rises. In the fiscal fourth quarter, segment revenues grew 12%, while operating profit increased 13%, supported by strong demand for access, affordability and prior authorization services.

During the annual verification season, McKesson supported a record 3.4 million patients, while technology investments improved productivity, allowing each employee to serve 120 additional patients versus last year.

Management also introduced an integrated specialty access platform that combines benefits verification, prior authorization and affordability support into a single workflow. As specialty therapies, GLP-1 adoption and high-cost drugs continue to see rising demand, McKesson’s technology-enabled service ecosystem creates a competitive moat with structurally stronger margins than traditional pharmaceutical distribution businesses.

Factors That May Offset the Gains for MCK

IRA-Driven Drug Pricing Pressure Creates Top-Line Headwinds: One of McKesson’s biggest structural challenges remains pricing pressure created by pharmaceutical policy changes, particularly the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Management disclosed that price reductions by branded manufacturer lowered North American Pharmaceutical revenue growth by approximately 3 percentage points during the fiscal fourth quarter. The company continues to expect similar pricing headwinds throughout fiscal 2027.

While McKesson’s fee-based contracts largely protect profitability, lower drug prices directly suppress reported revenue growth and may weaken investor perception of underlying business momentum. This issue becomes increasingly important because specialty pharmaceuticals account for a growing portion of McKesson’s business. Continued government intervention in drug pricing could create a structural environment where strong demand and prescription growth fail to translate proportionally into top-line expansion, potentially compressing valuation multiples over time.

Technology Solutions Growth Remains Uncertain: Although RxTS remains a high-margin growth business, management explicitly warned that future revenues and operating profit growth will be increasingly non-linear and unpredictable.

Approximately 55% of segment revenues comes from the 3PL business, which depends heavily on factors such as new drug launch timing, program launches, payer utilization trends, product maturity cycles, formulary changes and supply dynamics. Management guided fiscal 2027 revenue growth of only 2.5-6.5%, significantly slower than historical performance despite continued strong demand for access services.

As pharmaceutical manufacturers continuously adjust commercialization strategies, program support requirements may fluctuate materially, resulting in an uncertain quarterly performance. This is likely to reduce earnings visibility in one of McKesson’s most attractive technology-driven segments.

Acquisition-Led Growth Strategy Increases Integration Risk: McKesson’s accelerating expansion strategy depends on acquisitions and inorganic growth initiatives. In fiscal 2026, acquisitions including PRISM Vision and Core Ventures accounted for approximately 34% of operating profit growth in the oncology segment. This highlights growing dependence on purchased growth rather than purely organic expansion.

Management also indicated an active pipeline of additional oncology provider acquisitions, suggesting M&A will remain a central part of the growth algorithm. While integration has progressed smoothly so far, acquisition-heavy growth strategies introduce valuation risk, execution complexity and integration uncertainty.

McKesson is simultaneously funding acquisitions, executing large share repurchases and managing the Medical-Surgical separation, creating capital allocation complexity. If acquired assets underperform or future deals become expensive, sustaining double-digit EPS growth may become increasingly challenging.

Estimate Trends for MCK

McKesson is witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2026. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings per share has improved 1 cent to $44.28.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $104.39 billion and $9.63, respectively. The estimate for revenues indicates a 6.7% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported number, while that for earnings implies a 16.6% gain.

McKesson Corporation Price

McKesson Corporation price | McKesson Corporation Quote

MCK’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, McKesson has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are BrightSpring Health BTSG, Globus Medical GMED and West Pharmaceutical WST.

BrightSpring Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 39 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.5%. Revenues of $3.61 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.35%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BrightSpring Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 46.5%. BTSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 14.6%.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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