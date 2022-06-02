Here's Why You Should Retain McKesson (MCK) Stock Right Now

McKesson Corporation MCK is well-poised for growth, backed by strategic collaborations and strength in the distribution solutions segment. However, the company’s opioid-related litigation expenses pose a threat.



The company — with a market capitalization of $46.84 billion — is a health care services and information technology company. It anticipates earnings to improve 9.4% over the next five years. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 19.5%.

What’s Favoring It?

McKesson continues to actively pursue deals, divestitures and acquisitions to drive growth. In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, the company closed the transaction of divesting its retail and distribution businesses in the U.K. to Aurelius. During the same period, the company completed the sale of its Austrian business to Quadrifolia management and the sale of McKesson's remaining share of its German joint venture to Walgreens Boots Alliance.



The company is a major player in the pharmaceutical and medical supplies distribution market. The Distribution Solutions segment caters to a wide range of customers and businesses and stands to benefit from increased generic utilization, inflation in generics, courtesy of several patent expirations in the next few years, and an aging population.



Per the fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings call, the company’s U.S. and international distribution businesses continued to play a crucial role in the pandemic response. Meanwhile, its growing partnership with the United States government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts reflects operational excellence and capabilities.



Again, through Mar 31, the company successfully distributed more than 380 million Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines on behalf of the U.S. government, including vaccine distribution in the United States and related to the U.S. government’s international donation mission. In fact, in January, the United States government extended the existing COVID-19 vaccine distribution contract through July of 2022 (approximately in line with McKesson’s fiscal first quarter of 2023).

The company continues to reap benefits from COVID-19-related programs in Canada and European operations.

What’s Hurting the Stock?

With respect to the company’s corporate segment, it incurred $26 million in opioid-related litigation in the fiscal fourth quarter and $130 million in fiscal 2022. In the quarter under review, the company finalized the broad settlement of opioid-related claims of states and municipalities.

Estimates Trend

For fiscal 2024, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $260.93 billion, indicating an improvement of 1.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The same for adjusted earnings per share stands at $25.39, suggesting growth of 9.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

