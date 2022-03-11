Here's Why You Should Retain Masimo (MASI) Stock For Now

Masimo Corporation MASI is well poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its slew of favorable study outcomes over the past few months. A robust fourth-quarter 2021 performance, along with its focus on patient monitoring, is expected to contribute further. However, concerns regarding overdependence on Masimo SET and forex woes persist.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has lost 38.6% compared with 7.5% fall of the industry. The S&P 500 has risen 8.2% in the same time frame.

The renowned global provider of non-invasive monitoring systems has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion. The company projects 8.8% growth for 2022 and expects to maintain its strong performance. Masimo has delivered an earnings surprise of 4.7% for the past four quarters, on average.



Positive Study Outcomes: We are optimistic about Masimo’s products, which have been subjects of various studies over the past few months. The company, in December 2021, announced the findings of a favorable study, wherein researchers evaluated the relationship between parameters derived from electroencephalogram (“EEG”) spectra and postoperative delirium in older patients undergoing elective surgery. The EEG spectra was measured using Masimo SedLine Brain Function Monitoring.

In November, Masimo announced the findings of a study demonstrating the experience of using the Masimo Rad-G Pulse Oximeter. The study evaluated that the Rad-G Pulse Oximeter supports health providers in detecting and managing pneumonia in children aged less than five years with symptoms of acute respiratory infection.

Patient-Monitoring in Focus: Masimo, during its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings call in February, confirmed that it had broadened its sales and marketing efforts for the softFlow non-invasive ventilation system for patients with respiratory distress. It also extended the reach of the LiDCO cardiac output and hemodynamic monitoring products used in surgery. The company registered increased demand for patient monitoring in hospitals, indicated by shipping of a record volume of single-patient-use sensors. The company recorded robust worldwide sales of single-patient-use sensors, driven by strong demand for its SET sensors.

Strong Q4 Results: Masimo’s solid fourth-quarter 2021 results buoy our optimism. The company recorded a robust uptick in its top line and a strong rebound in sensor sales (on the back of strong demand for set sensors) in the reported quarter, along with robust order shipments. Expansion of the company’s installed base and enhancements to its telehealth capabilities also raise optimism. Masimo’s definitive merger agreement to acquire Viper Holdings Corporation, which owns Sound United, is promising. Expansion of both margins bodes well.

Downsides

Overdependence on Masimo SET: Masimo currently derives the majority of its revenues from its primary product offerings, like the Masimo SET platform, Masimo rainbow SET platform and related products. Thus, the company’s business is highly dependent upon the continued success and market acceptance of its primary product offerings.

Forex Woes: Masimo markets its products in certain foreign markets through its subsidiaries and other international distributors. As a result, events that result in global economic uncertainties could significantly affect its results of operations in the form of gains and losses on foreign currency transactions, and potential devaluation of the local currencies of Masimo’s customers relative to the U.S. dollar.

Estimate Trend

Masimo is witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2022. In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings per share has moved 0.2% north to $4.34.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $331 million, suggesting a 10.7% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

