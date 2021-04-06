Here's Why You Should Retain Luminex (LMNX) Stock for Now

Luminex Corporation LMNX is well poised for growth, backed by a solid product portfolio and a strong momentum of its Aries platform. However, intense competition is persistently offsetting the positives to some extent.

Shares of Luminex have gained 24.5% against the industry’s decline of 7.7% in the past three months.

Luminex with a market capitalization of $1.58 billion develops, manufactures and markets proprietary biological testing technologies with applications throughout the life sciences and diagnostics industry. Although the company anticipates an earnings improvement of 30.4% over the next year, it has a trailing four-quarter earnings miss of 2.8%, on average.

Let’s take a closer look at the factors that substantiate the company’s current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) status.

Strong Product Portfolio: Luminex has a broad product portfolio that comprises advanced xMAP, xTAG and Multi Code technologies.

In 2020, the company placed more than 970 multiplexing systems excluding ARIES and VERIGENE systems. Consumable revenues grew 11% to $13 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase was driven by higher non-bulk purchases from partners. Royalty revenues were $13.9 million in the period, up 3% year over year.

In March 2021, the company received the FDA EUA for a new expanded version of its NxTAG Respiratory Pathogen Panel (RPP) that includes the SARS-CoV-2 virus for high-throughput respiratory testing.

The Aries Platform: Luminex is making a noteworthy progress with another major product, the ARIES system, which represents a major revenue opportunity for the company. It is focused on fortifying its market leadership in the infectious disease space with the sample-to-answer platform of the ARIES system.

Through the fourth quarter of 2020, the company also expanded its manufacturing capabilities significantly with a fourfold increase in ARIES manufacturing capacity and a ninefold increase in xMAP manufacturing capacity. Completion of its ARIES expansion to a capacity of around 5 million tests per year is expected to be the primary driver. On the ARIES front, the company ramped up very quickly from the first two quarters of 2020 as it attained maximum production capacity and plans to double or continue with the same.

In February 2021, management announced that it received $11.3 million in funding from the BARDA. These funds will lead to the rapid development and validation of a respiratory panel combining Flu A/B & respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) targets with the SARS-CoV-2 target that can be run on all ARIES Systems.

In March, the company announced that it submitted for an FDA EUA of its new multi-analyte respiratory panel combining the Flu A/B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) targets with the SARS-CoV-2 target.

In our opinion, the approval for Luminex’s products in the international markets will further strengthen the company’s pipeline, which should help it gain significant top-line growth over the long haul.

What’s Deterring the Stock?

Luminex operates in the highly fragmented life sciences industry, which is characterized by a fast and steady technological innovation. Currently, it is facing stiff rivalry in the respiratory market.

Estimate Trend

For 2021, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $479.9 million, indicating an improvement of 14.9% from the prior-year reported figure. The same for earnings stands at 91 cents per share, suggesting whopping growth of 187.5% from the year-ago reported number.

