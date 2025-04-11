Here's Why You Should Retain KRUS Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS is likely to benefit from expansion initiatives and intellectual property (IP) enhancements. This and the emphasis on the rollout of the new reservation system bode well. However, the challenging macroeconomic environment and elevated labor costs are concerning.

Growth Catalysts for KRUS Stock

Kura Sushi USA reported solid advancements during its fiscal second quarter, making significant strides across several key initiatives. The company highlighted progress in penetrating new markets, notably through the strong performance of its recently opened Bakersfield location. Additionally, it continued to enhance its IP pipeline and began testing or launching several long-planned systems and projects, indicating ongoing innovation and strategic investment.

Restaurant expansion continues to be a bright spot for Kura Sushi. The company has opened 11 new units so far and has six more currently under construction. During the fiscal second quarter, the company opened restaurants in Berkeley, CA; Fort Worth, TX; and Paramus, NJ. Post-quarter, it reported additional openings in Scottsdale, AZ, and Lynnwood, WA.

Management expressed confidence in the strength of the 2025 development class. The company is actively exploring additional markets, including Birmingham, Tulsa, Boise and Oklahoma City. These locations present expansion potential with minimal risk of cannibalizing existing units.

Kura Sushi continues to make progress on its new reservation system. After initial testing began in February, it expanded the system to three locations, including one of its highest-volume restaurants. The reservation feature has received positive feedback from guests. The company is optimistic concerning the rollout and anticipates it to drive membership growth in the upcoming periods.

Concerns for Kura Sushi Stock

In the past six months, Kura Sushi’s shares have lost 39.3% compared with the industry’s 5.7% decline. The downside was due to macroeconomic headwinds and shifts in consumer sentiment.



Kura Sushi is closely monitoring the potential impact of recently announced tariffs on its operations. The company has been working to understand how these tariffs might affect its supply chain and overall business. Management noted that it is still early to determine the full effect, as discussions with key suppliers have yet to take place.

During the fiscal second quarter, comparable sales declined by 5.3%, primarily due to an 8.5% drop in traffic. The company acknowledged that the fiscal second quarter would be the toughest comparison of the year, especially given the absence of an IP campaign like last year’s successful Peanuts collaboration. This was further exacerbated by severe weather disruptions, including wildfires and flooding in Southern California and widespread cold waves.

KRUS has also been grappling with rising costs, which are squeezing its margins. Labor costs, in particular, rose significantly, with labor as a percentage of sales climbing to 34.8% from 33% in the prior year period. This increase is due to wage hikes. Restaurant-level operating profit as a percentage of sales dropped to 17.3%, down from 19.6% in the prior-year quarter. This decline in profitability paints a challenging picture of the company's financial health.

KRUS’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Kura Sushi currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL and Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM.



BJ's Restaurants currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 84.7%, on average. The stock has declined 4.4% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Restaurants’ 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 3.2% and 13.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Cracker Barrel currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.5%, on average. The stock has declined 10.4% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cracker Barrel’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 2.3% and 13.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s level.



Sprouts Farmers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.1%, on average. The stock has gained 33.5% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers’ 2025 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 11.9% and 24.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s level.

