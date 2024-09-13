Here's Why You Should Retain KRUS Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS is likely to benefit from technological initiatives and strategic expansion. The company’s strong financial position with no debt bodes well. However, challenging macroeconomic environment and elevated labor costs are concerns.

Growth Catalysts for KRUS Stock

KRUS continues to innovate and leverage technology to enhance customer experience and drive growth. The company recently completed the rollout of its smartphone mobile ordering system and is preparing to introduce a reservation feature to replace its current remote check-in system. This new technology will give guests greater control over their dining experience, potentially boosting traffic during peak hours.

Kura Sushi is advancing its robotic dishwasher and Sushi Slider technologies, which are expected to improve operational efficiency and reduce labor costs. These technological advancements demonstrate the company’s commitment to continuous improvement and staying ahead in a competitive market.

Kura Sushi continues to focus on unit expansion to drive growth. During the fiscal third quarter, the company opened four units including, Waterford Lakes, FL; Atlanta, GA; Scarsdale, NY; and Roseville, CA. Subsequent to the quarter-end, KRUS opened a restaurant in Lake Grove, NY. The company stated to have six units under construction, positioning it for a strong start to fiscal '25. The company remains committed to its strategic goals of at least 20% annual unit growth in 2025.

The company is also focused on filling existing markets, a strategy that involves opening new restaurants in areas where Kura Sushi already has a presence. While this approach may have temporarily impacted comparable sales due to market cannibalization, management expects to realize financial benefits from infill synergies and plans to continue refining site selection processes to enhance future growth.

Kura Sushi's financial health remains robust. As of the end of the fiscal third quarter, the company held $59.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and remained debt-free, providing ample liquidity to support ongoing expansion and strategic initiatives. The company reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal year 2024, with expected total sales between $235 million and $237 million, and plans to open 14 new units. This solid financial position enables Kura Sushi to weather short-term economic challenges and continue pursuing long-term growth opportunities.

Concerns for Kura Sushi Stock



In the past three months, Kura Sushi’s shares have lost 6.9% against the industry’s 4.8% growth. The downside was driven by macroeconomic headwinds and shifts in consumer sentiment.



One of the most concerning aspects of KRUS's recent performance is the unexpected softness in California, a key market for the company. The decline in consumer sentiment in this region, combined with the impact of cannibalization from new store openings, has contributed to a deceleration in sales in the fiscal third quarter. While management expected some cannibalization as part of their strategy to infill existing markets, the degree of impact raises questions about the effectiveness of this approach.

KRUS has also been grappling with rising costs, which are squeezing its margins. Labor costs, in particular, rose significantly, with labor as a percentage of sales climbing to 32.3% from 29.2% in the prior year. This increase is due to sales deleverage, pre-opening labor costs and wage hikes.



Other costs rose by 190 basis points year over year to 14.4% due to general inflation and increased pre-opening expenses. As a result, restaurant-level operating profit as a percentage of sales dropped to 20%, down from 23.5% in the prior-year quarter. This decline in profitability paints a challenging picture for the company's financial health.

Conclusion

The company's technological innovations and strategic expansion position it well for future growth, supported by a strong financial foundation with no debt. However, the impact of macroeconomic challenges, rising labor costs and regional performance issues, particularly in California, cannot be ignored. While these challenges may pose short-term risks, KRUS's commitment to enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency suggests potential for long-term value. Therefore, retaining KRUS stock could be a prudent choice for investors, provided they closely monitor the evolving economic landscape and company performance.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Kura Sushi currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector include Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH, Potbelly Corporation PBPB and El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. LOCO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Texas Roadhouse has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.4%, on average. TXRH’s shares have risen 58.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXRH’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates 15.6% and 39.2% growth, respectively, from the year-earlier actuals.



Potbelly Corporation has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 77.5%, on average. The stock has dropped 3.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBPB’s fiscal 2024 EPS implies 33.3% growth on 6.5% lower revenues from the year-ago levels.



El Pollo Loco Holdings has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.6%, on average. LOCO’s shares have risen 44.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOCO’s fiscal 2024 sales and EPS indicates 2% and 12.7% growth, respectively, from the prior-year figures.

