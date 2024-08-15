Here's Why You Should Retain Jones Lang (JLL) Stock Now

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated JLL, popularly known as JLL, is likely to benefit from the continued strength of its resilient lines of business and favorable outsourcing trends. However, persistent macroeconomic uncertainty and a high interest rate environment remain concerns.

What’s Aiding It?

JLL is poised to benefit from its wide range of real estate products and services offerings, as well as extensive knowledge of domestic and international real estate markets, thus enabling it to operate as a single-source provider of real estate solutions. The company is focused on balanced revenue growth across profitable markets.

Its superior client services and strategic investment in technology and innovation are expected to help grow market share and win relationships. Strategic investments in the technology front helped the company navigate challenging times.

Moreover, JLL's diversified and resilient platform and cost optimization efforts are expected to support its adjusted EBITDA. Given the strong performance in the first half of 2024, management projects 2024 adjusted EBITDA to be within a range of $1.0 - $1.2 billion, up from $950 - $1,150 million guided earlier.

JLL’s Work Dynamics segment is well-positioned to benefit from favorable trends in the outsourcing business. Corporations are looking for the company’s wide-ranging knowledge and the breadth of its services, including sustainability.

In the post-pandemic period, this trend for organizations to outsource real estate services while progressively looking for strategic advice on reimagining their workspaces and workstyles to boost culture, attract talent and drive performance has likely gathered more strength.

Amid the rising trend of outsourcing real estate needs by companies, new contract wins and the expansion of services with existing clients are likely to aid JLL’s performance in the upcoming period.

JLL is focused on maintaining balance sheet strength and adequate liquidity to enjoy operational flexibility. The company exited the second quarter of 2024 with $2.45 billion of corporate liquidity and a net leverage of 1.7X. As of Jun 30, 2024, it also enjoyed investment grade ratings of Baa1 from Moody’s and BBB+ from S&P Global, which highlight the financial and balance-sheet strength, enabling the company to borrow at a favorable rate. Hence, with a solid balance sheet, the company is well-poised to sail through any challenging times and capitalize on solid opportunities.

What’s Hurting It?

Persistent macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical unrest have resulted in an uneven recovery in the global economy. Capital markets have also slowed down due to restrictive underwriting assumptions and rising debt costs amid a high interest rate environment.

Occupiers continue to adopt a cautious approach under present market circumstances, awaiting greater price discovery and causing a delay in the closing timeline for transactions. As a result, an industry-wide slowdown in investment sales and leasing activity across several asset types has not only led to underperformance in JLL’s transaction-based businesses but also those of other real estate operation companies, including CBRE Group CBRE in recent years. With subdued consumer and business sentiment expected in the near term, JLL’s transaction-based businesses are likely to continue to remain choppy.

Competition from other real estate service providers and institutional players on the international, regional and local ground is a concern for JLL. Also, some of them are larger on a regional or local basis or have a stronger position in a specific market segment or service offering. This could curb JLL’s ability to raise fees, affecting profitability.

