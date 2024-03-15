Here's Why You Should Retain J.B.Hunt (JBHT) Stock for Now

J.B. Hunt Transport Services' JBHT bottom line is buoyed by a decline in operating expenses. The adoption of shareholder-friendly initiatives bodes well. However, high interest expenses, lower segmental revenues, and substantial debt weigh on JBHT's financial performance.

Factors Favoring JBHT

JBHT is bolstering its shareholder-friendly initiatives. To this end, a 2% dividend hike was announced alongside the fourth quarter of 2023 earnings, raising the quarterly cash dividend to 43 cents per share. The dividend was paid on Feb 23, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Feb 9.

The company demonstrates commitment to enhancing shareholder returns through dividend payments and share repurchases. In the fourth quarter of 2023, JBHT purchased almost 137,000 shares for $25 million, with nearly $392 million remaining under buyback authorization as of Dec 31, 2023.

Lower fuel costs, purchased transportation expenses, and salaries contributed to a 12.2% year-over-year decline in operating expenses, potentially enhancing J.B. Hunt's bottom line.

Key Risks

J.B. Hunt's fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $3,303.70 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declined significantly by 9.5% compared with the previous year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues, declined 6% year over year. This decline was primarily attributed to a decrease in volume in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) by 12% and Truckload (JBT) by 7%.

Furthermore, Intermodal (JBI) and JBT witnessed declines of 10% and 13%, respectively, in revenue per load, along with a 12% decline in stops in Final Mile Services (FMS). These decreases were partially mitigated by a 6% increase in volume in JBI, a 3% increase in productivity in Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), and revenue contributions from the acquisition of brokerage assets from BNSF Logistics.

Rising net interest expenses are poised to mar J.B. Hunt's bottom line. In 2022, expenses increased 9.7% year over year, driven by higher interest rates and debt issuance costs. In 2023, expenses further rose 16.2% due to increased effective interest rates.

J.B. Hunt's weak cash position raises concerns because of its cash and cash equivalents totaling $53.34 million at the fourth quarter of 2023-end, which is considerably lower than its long-term debt of $1,326.10 million.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

JBHT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors’ consideration in the Zacks Transportation sector include GATX Corporation GATX and SkyWest Inc. SKYW.

GATX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has an encouraging track record with respect to earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters (missing the mark in the remaining one). The average beat is 16.47%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has been revised 9% upward over the past 90 days. GATX has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.5% for 2024. Shares of GATX have risen 25.80% in the past year.

SkyWest's fleet modernization efforts are commendable. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKYW’s 2024 earnings has improved 26.3% over the past 90 days. Shares of SkyWest have surged 258.4% in the past year. SKYW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The company has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for 2024. SKYW delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 128.02%, on average.

