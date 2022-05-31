Here's Why You Should Retain IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Stock Now

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV currently benefits from a strong healthcare-specific global IT infrastructure and a consistent record of share repurchases.

IQVIA has a Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

IQV has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 14.8%. Further, earnings are anticipated to register growth of 12.5-13.5% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Factors That Augur Well

A host of robust capabilities places IQVIA strongly in the life sciences space and positions it to make most of the market opportunities. IQV has a strong healthcare-specific global IT infrastructure, analytics-driven clinical development capabilities, a robust real-world solutions ecosystem and a growing set of proprietary clinical and commercial applications, which allow it to grow and retain relationships with healthcare stakeholders.

IQV’s combined offerings of research and development, and commercial services have been helping it develop trusted relationships for a while, resulting in a diversified base of more than 10,000 clients in above 100 countries.

IQVIA has a consistent record of share repurchases. In 2021, 2020 and 2019, IQV had repurchased shares worth $406 million, $447 million and $949 million, respectively. Such moves not only instill investors’ confidence in the stock but also positively impact its earnings per share.

Some Risks

IQVIA’s current ratio at the end of first-quarter 2022 was pegged at 0.93, lower than the current ratio of 1.15 reported at the end of the prior-year quarter. Decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term obligations.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

IQVIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Cross Country Healthcare CCRN and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. CAR has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.4%.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare sports a Zacks Rank of 1. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.9%.

Cross Country Healthcare delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.2%, on average.

Automatic Data Processing carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. ADP has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.

Automatic Data Processing delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.