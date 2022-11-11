Here's Why You Should Retain Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG is well-poised for growth on the increasing adoption of the da Vinci Surgical System and a strong international presence. Although the company faces inflationary headwinds, its improved margins in the third quarter and lower-than-previously expected operating expenses growth boost sentiment.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 28.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 34.7% this year. The S&P 500 Index has declined 22.6% in the same time frame.

ISRG — with a market capitalization of $83.44 billion — designs, manufactures and markets the da Vinci surgical system and related instruments and accessories. The da Vinci surgical system is an advanced robot-assisted surgical system. The company anticipates earnings to improve 12% over the next five years. It beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 3.41%.



What’s Favoring the Stock?

Intuitive Surgical’s robot-based da Vinci surgical system enables minimally-invasive surgery that reduces risks associated with open surgery. The company continues to gain from this system, which, in turn, bolsters overall performance.

The company shipped 305 da Vinci Surgical Systems in the quarter, taking the total installed base to 7,364 da Vinci surgical systems by the end of the third quarter of 2022, reflecting growth of 12.9% year over year. For 2022, the company projects procedure growth of 17-18%.

With respect to digital capabilities, the company remains focused on improving the ecosystem. On the third-quarter 2022earnings call the company stated that the My Intuitive app community continued to increase on a year-over-year basis. The app is currently available in several countries, including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, the U.K. and Ireland, and Switzerland, with more launches set the upcoming quarters. The app enables surgeons to manage their da Vinci experience, log into da Vinci systems, manage their training and view their operative data from the palm of their hand.

Intuitive Surgical’s Ion system is also experiencing strong uptake as the installed base increased to approximately 254 systems in the third quarter, compared with the installed base of approximately 98 systems in the year-ago period. The system expands the company’s service beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures.

Intuitive Surgical’s teams in Israel and the United States have developed Intuitive Hub on the back of its Orpheus technology. Intuitive Hub — unified hardware and software solution for the operating room — allows OR teams to capture, edit and share video clips from clinical procedures and partner virtually by utilizing existing workflows and intuitive systems. The Intuitive Hub grew 21% from the third quarter of last year and software updates to the Hub installed base improved usability and enabled telepresence.

The FDA clearance earlier this year for integrating mobile cone-beam CT (CBCT) imaging technology with its minimally-invasive, robotic-assisted bronchoscopy system, Ion Endoluminal System, is likely to benefit the company. The technology would allow the biopsy of small and difficult-to-access lesions in the lung as well as the biopsy of the peripheral lung and provide the necessary stability for precision in a biopsy.

In the third quarter of 2022, outside the United States, revenues totaled $474.4 million, up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. This was driven by substantial growth in procedure volume. Outside the United States, Intuitive Surgical placed 130 systems in the third quarter compared with 109 in the prior-year quarter. Of these, 54 were in Europe, 32 in Japan and 17 in China.

Meanwhile, Intuitive Surgical’s gross margin and adjusted operating margin improved year over year during the third quarter. The expansion in both gross and operating margins buoys optimism. The company now expects its pro-forma operating expense to grow 21%-23%, lower than the previous guidance of 23%-25%. The company also expects operating expense to decline in 2023. Decline in the expense guidance amid macro headwinds like inflation buoy optimism for the stock.

However, the intense competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern.

What’s Weighing on the Company?

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the global supply of semiconductors and other materials utilized in Intuitive Surgical’s products. Although the company has been making every effort to secure the supply required to fulfill consumer demand, global shortages might result in higher output costs or delay in production.

Estimates Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 revenues is pegged at $6.25 billion, suggesting growth of 9.5% from the year-ago reported number, while the same for earnings stands at $4.68 per share, indicating a decline of 5.7%. Earnings estimates have improved 2.6% in the past 30 days.

