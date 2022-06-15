Here's Why You Should Retain Interpublic (IPG) Stock for Now

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG currently benefits from solid shareholder-friendly measures among other factors. Meanwhile, seasonality in business is a headwind.

IPG has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 4.4%. Further, earnings are anticipated to register growth of 4.2% and 4.4% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Factors That Augur Well

Commitment to shareholder returns makes the Interpublic stock a reliable investment to compound wealth over the long term. In 2021 and 2020, Interpublic paid out $427.7 million and $398.1 million in dividends, respectively. In 2019 and 2018, IPG paid out $363.1 million and $322.1 million in dividend payments. Such moves indicate IPG’s commitment to create value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.

Interpublic’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of first-quarter 2022 was pegged at 1.04, higher than the current ratio 0.97 reported at the end of the prior-year quarter. Increasing current ratio indicates that IPG has no problem meeting its short-term obligations.

Interpublic’s increasingly diverse workforce gives it a key competitive edge. IPG continues to attract, acquire and develop strategic, creative and digital talent from diverse backgrounds with a view to increase organic growth and strengthen its foothold in the international markets.

A Risk

Interpublic’s cash position is affected by seasonality in business. This is because of clients’ fluctuating annual media spending budgets and changing media spending patterns, which vary throughout the year with different localities. Seasonality is observed in the first nine months of a year, with its biggest impact in the first quarter.

In the past year, shares of IPG have declined 16.9% compared with the industry’s fall of 40.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

