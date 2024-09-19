Here's Why You Should Retain Integer Holdings Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR has been gaining from its research and product development activities. The optimism, led by a solid second-quarter 2024 performance and its solid foothold in the broader MedTech space, is expected to contribute further. However, healthcare industry regulations and dependence on third-party suppliers are setbacks.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have risen 29.6% year to date compared with the industry’s 9.3% rise and the S&P 500’s 18.1% growth.

The renowned medical device outsourcing manufacturer has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion. The company projects 12.9% growth for the next five years and expects to maintain its strong performance going forward. Integer Holdings’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.83%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s delve deeper.

Upsides

Research and Product Development: Investors have a positive outlook on Integer Holdings, recognizing its strong role in developing and manufacturing medical devices and components. The company is dedicated to creating new products, refining and enhancing existing ones, and exploring new or related applications for its products.

Beyond its internal efforts to advance technology and capabilities, Integer Holdings collaborates with external research institutions on unique technology projects to offer innovative solutions to its customers.

Solid Foothold in the Broader MedTech Space: Investors are optimistic about Integer Holdings’ stable footing in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular and advanced surgical markets. The company’s primary customers include large, multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries.

ITGR is focused on sales efforts to increase its market penetration in the Cardio & Vascular, Neuromodulation and Non-Medical Electrochem markets. The company is undertaking strategic initiatives to maintain its leadership position in the cardiac rhythm management market. Integer Holdings continued to benefit from strong demand across all markets and the addition of new products with InNeuroCo and Pulse acquisitions. These also look promising for the stock.

Strong Q2 Results: Integer Holdings’ robust second-quarter 2024 results raise optimism. The company registered year-over-year top and bottom-line growth. The Medical segment recorded robust results owing to the strength of its product lines. ITGR generated a gross profit of $119.4 million, up 12.8% year over year. The gross margin in the reported quarter expanded 92 basis points (bps) to 27.4%. Adjusted operating profit totaled $56.2 million, reflecting a 30.3% uptick from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating margin expanded 211 bps to 12.9%.

Downsides

Healthcare Industry Regulations: Several of Integer Holdings’ product lines are subject to international, federal, state and local health and safety, packaging and product content regulations, including the European Medical Device Regulation that went into effect in May 2021 and was adopted by the European Union as a common legal framework for all member states. Additionally, medical devices are subject to regulations by the FDA and similar agencies. This may result in higher-than-anticipated costs or lower-than-anticipated revenues.

Dependence on Third-Party Suppliers: Integer Holdings’ business depends on a continuous supply of raw materials, which may be susceptible to fluctuations due to transportation issues, government regulations and price controls, among others. Significant increases in the cost of raw materials, which cannot be recovered through increases in the prices of the company’s products, could adversely impact its operational results.

Estimate Trend

Integer Holdings is witnessing a negative estimate revision trend for 2024. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved 0.8% north to $5.27 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $444.6 million, indicating a 9.9% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. Earnings estimates of $1.36 per share reflect 7.1% growth from the year-earlier level.

Integer Holdings Corporation Price

Integer Holdings Corporation price | Integer Holdings Corporation Quote

Stocks to Consider

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are DaVita Inc. DVA, Baxter International Inc. BAX and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

DaVita, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 17.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 24.2%. Its shares have risen 55.7% compared with the industry’s 18.5% growth year to date.

Baxter, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10%. BAX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.7%.

Baxter has gained 1.9% compared with the industry’s 14.7% growth year to date.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.6%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.2%.

Boston Scientific’s shares have rallied 42.9% compared with the industry’s 14.7% growth year to date.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.