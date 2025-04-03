Here's Why You Should Retain Integer Holdings Stock in Your Portfolio

Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR has been gaining from its research and product development activities. The optimism, led by a solid fourth-quarter 2024 performance and its solid foothold in the broader MedTech space, is expected to contribute further. However, dependence on third-party suppliers raises concern.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 2.9% in the last year against the industry’s 6.6% decline. The S&P 500 has risen 10.7% in the same time frame.

The renowned medical device outsourcing manufacturer has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion. The company projects 20.8% growth for the next five years and expects to maintain its strong performance going forward. Integer Holdings’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 2.43%.



Reasons Favoring Integer Holdings’ Growth

Research and Product Development: Integer Holdings’ success as a medical device manufacturer stems from its long history of technological innovation, focusing on new product development, enhancements, and expanded applications. The company combines internal R&D efforts with external research collaborations to provide OEM customers with differentiated solutions, leveraging its strong intellectual property portfolio.

In 2024, Integer Holdings allocated 2.4% of fourth-quarter revenues and 3.1% of annual revenue to RD&E, prioritizing new product development and technological advancements. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company held 556 patents and licensed 159 more, reinforcing its leadership in medical technology innovation.

Divestiture of Non-Medical Business: In September, Integer Holdings entered into an agreement to divest its Electrochem business to Ultralife Corporation. Ultralife is acquiring Electrochem for $50 million in cash, subject to customary working capital adjustments. The transaction was closed in November 2024. The divestiture of Electrochem represents a sale of the company’s previously reported Non-Medical segment, as the Electrochem business constituted substantially all the assets, liabilities and operations reported in the Non-Medical segment.

Per Integer Holdings’ management, the divestiture of the Non-Medical business is another step toward managing its portfolio to accomplish the company’s strategic financial objectives. Following the transaction, Integer Holdings became a medical business with additional cash to pay down debt and execute its inorganic growth strategy. Management expects to utilize the additional capital to be received following the divestiture to invest in capabilities and capacity that support its targeted growth markets.

Solid Q4 Results: Integer Holdings exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with better-than-expected revenues. The strong year-over-year top-line and bottom-line performances were impressive. Strength in the majority of the product lines was encouraging. The expansion of the adjusted operating margin bodes well for the stock.

ITGR also completed the previously-announced acquisition of Precision Coating and signed a definitive agreement to acquire VSi Parylene, which will increase its services offering to include differentiated and proprietary coating capabilities. These developments also look promising for the stock.

A Factor That May Offset ITGR’s Gains

Dependence on Third-Party Suppliers: Integer Holdings relies on a stable supply of raw materials and third-party manufacturers, making it vulnerable to cost fluctuations, regulatory impacts, and supply chain disruptions. Rising material costs, if not offset by pricing adjustments or efficiency gains, could hurt profitability. Additionally, supply chain complexities and manufacturing issues with external suppliers may lead to delays or higher costs, affecting the company’s ability to produce its products efficiently.

Estimate Trend

Integer Holdings is witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2025. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved 6 cents north to $6.07 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $431.8 million, indicating a 4.1% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, reflecting 11.4% growth from the year-earlier level.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Boston Scientific BSX and Cardinal Health CAH. At present, Masimo sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Boston Scientific and Cardinal Health carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Masimo’s shares have rallied 30.1% in the past year. Estimates for MASI’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have increased 1.2% to $4.10 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 16.6%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2025 EPS have jumped 2.9% to $2.85 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 56.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 12.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.25%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.69%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2025 EPS have increased 1.5% to $7.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have gained 15.2% in the past year against the industry’s 4.1% decline. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.3%.

