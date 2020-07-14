Here's Why You Should Retain Integer Holdings Stock for Now

Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR is well poised for growth on portfolio management, and strong presence in the broader MedTech space. However, stiff competition continues to raise concern.



Shares of Integer Holdings have lost 19.1% in a year’s time, against the industry’s growth of 8.5%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index rose 6.5% in the same timeframe.



The company, with a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, manufactures and develops medical devices and components primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which depend on it to design, develop and produce intellectual property protected medical device technologies. Moreover, it has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average.



Let’s take a closer look at the factors that substantiate the company’s Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).





What’s Deterring the Stock?



Integer Holdings currently operates in the highly competitive MedTech market. Consequently, intense competition remains a headwind.



What’s Favoring the Stock?



Integer Holdings has initiated a new approach to drive sales and profitable growth, following a comprehensive strategic review of the business. The company’s new strategy has two overarching themes that are focused on portfolio management and operational excellence. This will help the company to realize its vision of enhancing patient lives.



Based on consistent efforts to simplify operations, Integer Holdings has been exhibiting profitability since the last couple of quarters and we expect the momentum to continue in the near term.



Management also announced that it has been witnessing revenue growth faster than markets and profits twice the rate of revenue growth.

The company plans to invest more in the areas of Cardio & Vascular, Neuromodulation, and Electrochem to accelerate sales and market penetration. Integer Holdings has also been enhancing profitability in areas of Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics, and Power Solutions through focused sales growth and cost structure initiatives.



Further, the company continues to benefit from strong presence in the broader MedTech space. This, in turn, will drive overall performance.



Estimates Trend



For 2020, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.13 billion, indicating a decline of 9.9% from the year-ago period. The same for earnings stands at $3.36, suggesting a decline of 28.2% from the year-ago reported figure.



