Here's Why You Should Retain Inari Medical (NARI) Stock Now

Inari Medical, Inc. NARI is well-poised for growth, backed by its commitment to understanding the venous system and a huge market opportunity for products. However, dependency on the broad adoption of products is a concern.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock have lost 23.2% compared with the industry’s decline of 16.1% on a year-to-date basis. The S&P 500 Index has fallen 6.8% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NARI — with a market capitalization of $3.82 billion — is a commercial-stage medical device company that seeks to develop products to treat and change the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. The company’s earnings yield of (0.9%) compares favorably with the industry’s (8.8%). It beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched in one quarter, with the average surprise being 21.96%.

What’s Driving Its Performance?

Inari Medical is spearheading the creation and commercialization of devices that are purposefully built, keeping in mind the specific characteristics of the venous system, its diseases and its unique clot morphology. The company’s commitment to understanding the venous system and in-depth knowledge of its target market has allowed it to figure out the unmet needs of its patients and physicians. This, in turn, has enabled NARI to quickly innovate and improve its products while informing its clinical and educational programs.

Inari Medical completed enrollment in its CLOUT deep vein thrombosis (DVT) registry earlier this year. Both safety and efficacy results have been excellent in the earlier data cuts, and the company anticipates seeing similar encouraging results when the full patient cohort of CLOUT is presented later in 2022. The company is also conducting PEERLESS randomized controlled trial in pulmonary embolism (PE) patients.

Inari Medical states that a significant percentage of DVT and PE patients are treated with conservative medical management that involves anticoagulants alone, which do not break down or remove an existing clot. Consequently, the company believes that there is a huge untapped demand for safe and effective treatment and removal of the existing clot in patients with these diseases.

The company received FDA clearance for Artix in March. This product is a peripheral thrombectomy device developed to cater to unmet needs in a new patient population. It is the first component of a broader toolbox that the company is in the process of developing. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the company completed its limited market release on ClotTriever Bold and moved to full-market release. Bold is a more aggressive version of the company’s original ClotTriever device.

What’s Weighing on the Company?

Most of Inari Medical’s product sales and revenues come from a limited number of hospitals. The company’s growth and profitability mainly depend on its ability to boost physician and patient awareness of its products and how keen physicians and hospitals are to adopt its products and perform catheter-based thrombectomy procedures for the treatment of VTE (venous thromboembolism).

The company’s inability to show the benefits of its products and catheter-based thrombectomy procedures will lead to limited adoption of the same. It might not happen as quickly as expected, negatively impacting its business and financial condition.

Estimates Trend

For 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $368.6 million, indicating an improvement of 33.1% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The same for the bottom line stands at a loss of 66 cents per share. It had reported adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Inari Medical, Inc. Price

Inari Medical, Inc. price | Inari Medical, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. BIO and McKesson MCK. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AMN Healthcare, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS of $3.31, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.8%. Revenues of $1.43 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 4.8%.

AMN Healthcare has an estimated long-term growth rate of 3.2%. AMN’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.7%.

Bio-Rad, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS of $3.38, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37.4%. Revenues of $691.1 million outpaced the consensus mark by 3.9%.

Bio-Rad has a historical earnings growth rate of 31.2%. BIO’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 46.8%.

McKesson reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS of $5.83, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%. Revenues of $67.2 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

McKesson has an earnings yield of 6.8% compared with the industry’s 4.4% yield. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13%.





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



McKesson Corporation (MCK): Free Stock Analysis Report



BioRad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO): Free Stock Analysis Report



AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.