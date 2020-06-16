Here's Why You Should Retain IHS Markit (INFO) Stock Now

A prudent investment decision involves buying stocks that have solid prospects and selling those that carry risks. At times, it is rational to hold certain stocks that have enough potential but bear the brunt of tough market conditions.

We believe that IHS Markit Ltd. INFO with a long-term earnings per share growth rate of 12% and a market cap of $28.1 billion, seems to be a stock that investors should retain in their portfolio for now. For fiscal 2020 and 2021, the bottom line is expected to grow 4.9% and 12%, respectively.

In the past year, the stock has surged 18.6% compared with 16.6% rise of the industry it belongs to.

Aiding Factors

Well diversified global customer base and strong brand recognition is aiding IHS Markit. The company intends to continue innovating and developing new product offerings, and investment priorities primarily in automotive, energy and financial services. IHS Markit’s business model ensures solid recurring revenue generation capacity, which enables the company to deliver stable revenues and predictable cash flows. In the first quarter, company’s recurring revenues increased 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Furthermore, IHS Markit’s operational efficiency and financial discipline contributes to margin expansion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 90 basis points (bps) to 39.9% in the first quarter on a year-over-year basis.

Acquisition is a key growth strategy for IHS Markit. In May, the company acquired Catena Technologies — a global regulatory trade reporting firm based in Singapore for an undisclosed term — to provide comprehensive solutions that enable customers to fulfill their global regulatory compliance needs. To combat the current global health crisis, the company has developed a virtual Business Development Center (BDC) program to support its dealer partners during the coronavirus pandemic.

Risks Associated

IHS Markit has a debt-laden balance sheet. Total debt at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2020 was $5.21 billion, up from $5.13 billion at the end of the prior quarter. The debt-to-capital ratio of 0.38 is higher than the previous quarter’s 0.37. An increase in debt to capitalization ratio indicates higher risk of insolvency in challenging times.

Further, the company’s cash and cash equivalent of $144 million at the end of the first quarter was well below this debt level, underscoring that the company doesn’t have enough cash to meet this debt burden. Also, the cash level can’t meet the short-term debt of $251 million.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

IHS Markit currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Elastic N.V. ESTC, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. SAIL and DocuSign, Inc. DOCU. All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for Elastic, SailPoint Technologies and DocuSign is estimated at 25.9%, 15% and 31.2%, respectively.

