Here's Why You Should Retain IDEX Stock in Your Portfolio Now

IDEX Corporation IEX is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, driven by solid momentum in the Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP) segment. The company's efforts to reward its shareholders handsomely add to its appeal.



Based in Lake Forest, IL, IDEX is an applied solutions company that specializes in a diverse range of applications such as fluid and metering technologies; health and science technologies; and fire, safety and other products built to customer specifications.



In the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 11.1%.



Let’s discuss the factors that should influence investors to retain this company for the time being.



Business Strength: IDEX is benefiting from the strong performance of the FSDP and Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT) segments. The company's focus on reducing excess inventory and improving overall productivity has been proving beneficial for the FSDP segment. Strong demand for products in the fire and safety businesses is driving its revenues. Also, solid momentum in the aerospace end market has been a tailwind for the FSDP segment’s BAND-IT business. Growth in orders across the majority of the businesses is aiding the FMT segment. Strong momentum in the intelligent water business, driven by continued strength in the North American municipal market and rising governmental funding to support ongoing investments, bodes well for the segment.



Expansion Initiatives: Over time, IDEX has been capitalizing on acquisitions by penetrating unexplored markets and expanding its product lines. In the third quarter of 2024, acquisitions had a positive impact of 1% on sales. In September 2024, IDEX acquired Mott Corporation and its subsidiaries (Mott) for a cash consideration of $1 billion. This acquisition will expand the company’s applied materials science technology capabilities across high-value end markets. The inclusion of Mott’s technical and application expertise will bolster its micro-precision technology offerings. It will enable IEX to penetrate and diversify its offerings in key markets such as semiconductor fabrication, medical technologies and water purification.



In December 2023, it acquired advanced material science solutions provider STC Material Solutions for a cash consideration of $206 million. This acquisition expanded the company’s expertise in material sciences and offered significant opportunities to collaborate with other IDEX-critical components businesses on comprehensive solution sets for customers. This acquisition expanded the Health & Science Technologies (HST) segment.



Rewards to Shareholders: IEX has a strong balance sheet that has enabled it to reward its shareholders handsomely through dividend payments and share buybacks. In the first nine months of 2024, IDEX’s dividend payments totaled $153.0 million (up 7.5% year over year). The current quarterly dividend rate is 69 cents per share (a hike of 7.8% was announced in May 2024). In 2023, the company distributed dividends of $190.7 million.

Downsides of IEX

Segmental Weakness: The company is seeing weaker volumes in the HST segment. Softness in the semiconductor market is affecting the segment. In the third quarter of 2024, the segment’s organic revenues declined 5% year over year. Amid these challenges, the company expects organic revenues to decrease in the band of 1-2% year over year in 2024.



Rising Expenses: The escalating selling, general and administrative expenses are a threat to IDEX’s bottom line. The metric grew 10.3% year over year in the third quarter of 2024. Increasing amortization expenses and professional services and discretionary spending are raising the selling, general and administrative expenses. As a percentage of sales, it increased 200 bps to 22.9% in the same period. This upward trajectory follows a pattern of expense growth in the preceding three quarters, with increases of 4.9%, 2.9% and 2.7% respectively.

