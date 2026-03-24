Here's Why You Should Retain ICFI Stock in Your Portfolio Now

ICF International, Inc. ICFI stock dipped over the past three months. Shares of the company have declined 22.6% compared with a 14.7% dip of the industry it belongs to and the 4.8% decline of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

3-Month Share Price Performance

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for 2026 is expected to improve 2% year over year, and the same for 2027 is anticipated to gain 5.7%. The consensus mark for EPS is anticipated to increase 3.6% in 2026 and 10.6% in 2027.

Factors That Augur Well for ICFI

ICF International has a broad global presence, with 49 regional offices across the United States and 14 offices outside the country. It serves diverse markets, including energy, environment, infrastructure, air transport, healthcare, interactive technology, marketing and e-commerce. This diversification supported the company in enhancing its knowledge base and functional expertise over time, as well as balancing out seasonal and other variations in demand at various periods and geographies.

ICFI's revenues per employee (RPE) increased 10.5% between 2021 and 2025, suggesting an improvement in workforce efficiency and operational productivity post-pandemic. It highlights the company's ability to optimize its talent utilization and address challenges, signaling effective management and resource allocation.

This climbing RPE is a positive indicator of value creation and financial health. It suggests that ICFI’s workforce is delivering higher output and profitability potential, thus reinforcing the company’s growth narrative and supporting long-term investment in the stock.

ICFI’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was pinned at 1.27, lower than the industry’s 2.07. The metric increased by 15% from the year-ago quarter due to an upsurge in cash reserve. The current ratio is more than 1, which reflects ICFI’s ability to cover its immediate liabilities without strain, indicating financial stability and operational flexibility.

Risks Faced by ICF International

A considerable portion of ICF International’s business is derived from commercial work that is highly concentrated in cyclical industries like financial services, energy, air transportation, retail, health and environmental. Therefore, the demand for the company’s services plunges when these industries experience a downfall, which is likely to continue in the future.

ICF International sees an escalation in the proportion of direct costs to its top line as it is making significant investments in internal infrastructure and acquisitions. The metric stood at 62.4% in the first quarter of 2025 and moved up to 64.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025. This elevated cost structure poses a significant threat to cash flow, particularly if revenue growth falters.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ICF International carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Corpay, Inc. CPAY and Coherent Corp. COHR.

Corpay carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term (next five years) earnings growth expectation of 14.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CPAY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.8%, on average.

Coherent has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 38.1%.

COHR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.