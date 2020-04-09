Here's Why You Should Retain HealthEquity Stock for Now

HealthEquity, Inc. HQY is gaining traction on the back of its solid market share within the Health Savings Account (HSA) space and impressive guidance for fiscal 2021. However, a tough competitive environment has been offsetting the positives to some extent.

The company, with a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, is the leading provider of integrated solutions for healthcare account management. The company anticipates earnings to improve 22.8% over the next five years. Also, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 44.4%, on average.

In the past six months, the stock has lost 2.2% compared with a 9.7% decline for the industry.

Let’s delve deeper into the factors working in favor of the company.

Health Savings Account (HSA): HealthEquity is an Internal Revenue Service-approved, non-bank custodian of HSA, which is a medical savings account available to taxpayers in the United States who are enrolled in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP). As of Jan 31, 2020, the total number of Health Savings Accounts (HSA), for which HealthEquity served as a non-bank custodian, was 5.3 million, up 34% year over year. Additionally, total Active HSA members were 4.3 million, up 34% year over year.

Solid growth in HSA members continues to contribute to the company’s top line.

Leadership Position: HealthEquity clinched the top position in the HSA space through its first-mover advantage, focus on innovation and differentiated capabilities.

Per the calendar 2019 Devenir HSA Research Report, HSA assets grew 23% while HealthEquity assets improved 29%. At the end of the year, HealthEquity emerged as number one in terms of market share with respect to HSAs (19%) and a close second by HSA assets (16%).

According to the 2019 Midyear Devenir HSA Research Report, the HSA market will reach $88 billion in HSA assets held over by 30 million accounts by the end of 2021.

Upbeat Guidance: HealthEquity issued guidance for fiscal 2021.The company expects revenues between $770 million and $790 million.Adjusted EPS for fiscal 2021 is anticipated to be $1.70-$1.81. This upbeat view buoys optimism in the stock.

However, there are a few factors marring the prospects of the company.

Cutthroat Competition in the Medical Services Space: HealthEquity faces stiff competition in the Medical Services market. The company’s direct competitors are HSA custodians, which include state or federally chartered banks, such as Webster Bank and Optum Bank, along with non-bank custodians approved by the United States.

Estimates Trend

The company is witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for fiscal 2021. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has climbed 3.5% to $1.78 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues is pegged at $191.5 million, suggesting a 119.9% surge from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

