Here's Why You Should Retain HealthEquity (HQY) Stock for Now

HealthEquity, Inc. HQY is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its unique investment platform. The optimism led by a solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 performance and strength in Health Savings Accounts (HSA) also buoy optimism on the stock. However, data security issues and a tough competitive landscape are major downsides.

Over the past year, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 24.9% against the 24% decline of the industry and 13.4% fall of the S&P 500.

The renowned provider of technology-enabled services platforms for healthcare savings and spending decisions has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion. The company projects 26.3% growth for the next five years and expects to witness continued improvements in its business. HealthEquity’s earnings yield of 2.2% is favorable to the industry’s negative yield.



Unique Investment Platform: We are optimistic about HealthEquity’s multiple cloud-based platforms, accessed by its members online via a desktop or mobile device. Individuals can make health-saving and spending decisions, and pay healthcare bills, among other activities, via these platforms. These platforms provide users access to services HealthEquity provides as well as services provided by third parties selected by HealthEquity or its Network Partners. Among other features, HealthEquity’s HSA platform has the capability to provide users with medical bills upon adjudication by a health plan, including details such as the amount paid by insurance.

Strength in HSA: HealthEquity’s total number of HSAs as of Oct 31, 2022 rose 22.6% year over year. HealthEquity’s reported sales of new HSAs in the fiscal third quarter were up 12.6% year over year. Total Active HSA assets at the end of the reported quarter increased 22.9% year over year. Total Accounts, as of Oct 31, 2022, were up 8.8% year over year. This uptick included total HSAs and 6.8 million other Consumer Direct Benefits (CDB).

Strong Q3 Results: HealthEquity saw solid top-line and bottom-line performances in the reported quarter. The top line benefited from robust contributions from all of its revenue sources. Solid growth in HSAs also drove the top line. The gross margin expansion also bodes well.

Stiff Competition: HealthEquity faces stiff competition in the Medical Services market, which is rapidly evolving and fragmented. The company’s success depends to a substantial extent on the willingness of consumers to increase their use of HSAs and other CDBs, and its ability to increase engagement and demonstrate the value of its services to existing and potential clients, Network Partners and members.

Data Security Issues: HealthEquity deals with a high level of sensitive personal data and information. Any security breaches might result in the loss of sensitive information, theft or loss of actual funds, litigation or indemnity obligations to the customers. The company’s ability to ensure the security of its technology platforms and, thus, sensitive customer and partner information is critical to its operations.

HealthEquity has been witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for fiscal 2023. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings per share has moved 3.1% north to $1.32.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $226.5 million, suggesting an 11.4% rise from the year-ago reported number.

This compares to our fiscal fourth-quarter revenue estimate of $222.5 million, suggesting a 9.5% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

