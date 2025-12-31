Here's Why You Should Retain Harley Davidson in Your Portfolio Now

Harley-Davidson HOG, one of the world’s leading motorcycle manufacturers, focuses primarily on high-potential markets in North America, Europe, and select regions of the Asia-Pacific, while benefiting from its multi-year productivity and cost program. However, rising tariffs, persistent cost inflation, and poor operating leverage pose near-term challenges for the company.

Let’s find out why HOG stock is worth retaining at the moment.

Operating Revamp, LiveWire Performance & Cost Regulations Aid HOG

Harley-Davidson has formed long-term strategic partnerships with KKR and PIMCO for Harley-Davidson Financial Services (“HDFS”) to enhance the company’s financial service strategies. These partnerships are also expected to materially improve HDI’s capital structure, with management projecting $1.2-$1.25 billion of discretionary cash to be unlocked by first-quarter 2026 following the back-book loan sale and related actions.

This significant cash inflow could be used to reduce debt (with a $450 million target), accelerate buybacks ($200 million ASR under the $1 billion repurchase program through 2026), or fund targeted product and dealer initiatives. Additionally, the shift to a capital-light, fee/servicing model is expected to improve HDFS’ ROE over time and reduce earnings volatility from finance receivable holdings.

Harley-Davidson's revamped operating model and streamlined organizational structure have enhanced efficiency and effectiveness across all functions. After exiting unprofitable markets, the company now focuses on high-potential regions, primarily in North America, Europe and select Asia-Pacific regions.

HOG aims to strengthen its market position while driving productivity and reducing supply-chain costs, along with highlighting sportier bikes and modern marketing techniques.Harley-Davidson’s electric-focused LiveWire unit continues to strengthen its position in the performance EV space, encouraged by its flagship models — LiveWire One and Del Mar, along with S4 Honcho launch and a stronger product pipeline including Sprint and Sprint-adjacent bikes for 2026.

Cost regulation is considered a key component of Harley-Davidson’s multi-year productivity cost program. It is also a central initiative under the Hardwire strategy, which aims to deliver $400 million in improvements by 2025. From 2022 through 2024, the company realized $257 million in unlevered productivity savings and remains on track to achieve an additional $100 million in 2025 and 2026. These sustained cost efficiencies support margin resilience and enhance long-term profitability.

Harley-Davidson’s debt reduction strategy continues to show progress. As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company’s long-term debt was $3.1 billion, down from $4.5 billion as of 2024-end. Harley-Davidson’s long-term debt-to-capital ratio is now at a more manageable level of around 0.46. This provides the company with greater financial flexibility and the ability to pursue growth initiatives.

HOG Exposed to Tariffs and Inventory Challenges

Tariffs are materially compressing HOG gross margins due to uncertain environment. HDMC’s gross margin declined to 26.4% in the third quarter from 30.1% last year, with tariffs alone costing $27 million in the quarter and $45 million year to date through the third quarter, and expected to reach $55-$75 million for full-year 2025.

The unfavorable operating leverage and lingering cost inflation pressures will continue to weigh on profitability. Importantly, Harley-Davidson withheld 2025 guidance for HDMC due to tariff and trade-policy uncertainty — an overhang that may keep investor sentiment cautious until there is more clarity.

Global dealer motorcycle inventories are down 13% year over year, while Touring and CVO inventories remain flat, representing the primary areas of concern for Harley-Davidson. The company has implemented targeted promotions and provided local dealer tools to move Touring inventory, but uneven family-level stock poses a risk. Shipments may need to be increased to clear Touring stock, which could pressure pricing, or dealers might delay orders if macroeconomic or policy uncertainties persist.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Harley-Davidson, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Harley-Davidson, Inc. Quote

HOG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

HOG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are REV Group REVG and Federal Signal FSS. At present, REVG sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while FSS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REVG’s fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 37.8%. REV’s earnings beat the Zacks ConsensusEstimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 22.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSS current year earnings is pegged at $4.15 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 24.2%. FSS earnings beat the Zacks ConsensusEstimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 5.5%.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

REV Group, Inc. (REVG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.