Here's Why You Should Retain Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock Now

Golar LNG Limited GLNG is benefiting from its shareholder-friendly measures and solid liquidity. However, rising operating expenses are concerns.

Factors Favoring GLNG

Efforts to reward its shareholders through share buybacks are very encouraging. As of first-quarter 2023, GLNG had 107.4 million shares issued and outstanding. There were also 1.4 million outstanding stock options with an average price of $15.74 per share, 0.2 million unvested restricted stock units and 0.04 million unvested performance stock units awarded. Furthermore, GLNG’s board of directors recently approved a buyback program of up to $150 million. This reflects GLNG's shareholder-friendly approach.

GLNG has a sound liquidity position. The company’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was 2.16 at the end of first-quarter 2023, higher than 1.74 recorded at the end of prior-year quarter. The gradually increasing current ratio bodes well for Golar LNG as it implies that the risk of default is less. A current ratio which is greater than 1.5 is usually considered good for a company.

Key Risks

Total operating expenses at the FLNG segment increased year over year in first-quarter 2023. The uptick was due to 10% rise in vessel operating expenses. This hurt Golar LNG’s bottom-line results. Costs are likely to have been steep in second-quarter 2023 as well due to supply-chain troubles.

Zacks Rank

GLNG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA and Triton International Limited TRTN.

Copa Holdings, which presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is aided by improved air-travel demand. We are encouraged by the company’s initiatives to modernize its fleet. CPA's focus on its cargo segment is also impressive. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

For second-quarter and full-year 2023, CPA’s earnings are expected to register 765.6% and 75.4% growth, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Triton, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is benefiting from its consistent efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Triton has an impressive liquidity position. TRTN’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was 3.97 at the end of first-quarter 2023. A current ratio of more than 1 often indicates that the company will be easily paying off its short-term obligations.



