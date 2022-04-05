Here's Why You Should Retain Gol Linhas (GOL) Stock Now

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

GOL’s shares have had a decent run on the bourses over the past three months, gaining 41.6% against a 2.6% loss of the industry.



Factors That Auger Well

Air-travel demand is steadily improving in Brazil owing to the increased roll-out of vaccines by Brazil's National Program for Immunization. This is boosting Gol Linhas’ top line. Net operating revenues of $523.7 million surged significantly year over year in fourth-quarter 2021. Passenger revenues (contributing 96.1% to total revenues) surged 63.3%, thanks to the continued recovery in air-travel demand in Brazil as vaccination rates increase. The airline expects its capacity for 2022 to increase in the range of 65-75%.

With air-travel demand improving, the impending acquisition of domestic airline MAP Transportes Aéreos Ltd, a Brazilian domestic airline, for R$28 million is a prudent move. The acquisition, is likely to boost the company's top line by attracting additional traffic.

Some Risks

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, the current ratio was pegged at 0.24, lower than the current ratio of 0.25 reported at the end of the September quarter. A current ratio of less than 1 (current liabilities exceeding current assets) is not desirable as it indicates that the company might have problems meeting its short-term obligations.

