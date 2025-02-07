Here's Why You Should Retain Glaukos Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Glaukos Corporation GKOS is well-poised for growth on the back of favorable clinical trial results and a robust product pipeline. However, stiff competition is a concern.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 33.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 9.8% growth. The S&P 500 Index has also increased 17.4% in the same time frame.

Glaukos, with a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, is a leading ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.24%.



Key Catalysts

Strong Product Demand: Glaukos' rising share price is largely driven by the success of its flagship product, iStent. The company delivered robust performance during the first nine months of 2024 and maintains a favorable business outlook, strengthening investors’ confidence. Additionally, the high demand for Glaukos' international glaucoma and Corneal Health products continues to fuel investors’ optimism.

On its third-quarterearnings call Glaukos highlighted the increasing adoption of iStent Infinite for glaucoma patients, particularly those unresponsive to other treatments. This growth has been fueled by enhanced clinical education and improved market access. Furthermore, five out of seven Medicare Administrative Contractors have released draft local coverage determinations for iStent Infinite. This is anticipated to expand patient access.

Glaukos’ revenues have surpassed estimates in the first nine months of 2024 due to high demand for its products. Consequently, the company raised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to $377-$379 million from $370-$376 million, contributing to the rising momentum in its share price. The company’s 2025 sales and earnings are likely to improve 26.2% and 42.8%, respectively.

Expanding Product Portfolio: The iStent portfolio significantly boosted Glaukos' glaucoma franchise revenues in the first nine months of 2024. Additionally, the launch of iDose TR in the second quarter of 2024 is already enhancing revenue growth, beginning third quarter. With a permanent J-code for iDose TR effective from July 1, patient access is likely to increase, driving fourth-quarter sales.

Recent findings from a 36-month follow-up analysis of two Phase 3 pivotal trials underscore iDose TR’s potential to redefine glaucoma treatment paradigms. At 36 months post-implantation, approximately 70% of patients treated with the iDose TR remained well-controlled on the same or fewer IOP-lowering medications compared to 58% of those in the timolol control group. Results from a phase 4 study highlight the synergy between glaucoma management and cataract surgery, broadening the implant’s potential applications in ophthalmic care.

Glaukos continues to invest in its product pipeline, including its corneal cross-linking therapy, Epioxa. The company submitted a new drug application seeking approval for the therapy last month. GKOS has successfully completed two pivotal trials on Epioxa, demonstrating its favorable efficacy, tolerability and safety profiles. It is also preparing for a pivotal study on its next-generation iDose therapy, iDose TREX, which is set to begin soon. These initiatives are poised to drive long-term growth.

Internationally, Glaukos is focused on expanding its footprint. The company sells its products through subsidiaries in 17 countries and independent distributors in other markets. Glaukos' international glaucoma franchise reported record sales of $83.5 million in the first nine months of 2024, reflecting 17% year-over-year growth. This global expansion is expected to continue to support the company's long-term growth trajectory.

What’s Hurting GKOS?

The company currently depends on a limited number of third-party suppliers, including some sole suppliers, for components of the iStent, iStent inject models and other pipeline products. If any of these suppliers fail to provide sufficient quantities of components or drugs in a timely manner or on acceptable terms, Glaukos would need to seek alternative sources.

Estimate Trend

The bottom-line estimate for GKOS is pegged at a loss of $1.08 per share for 2025, which remained unchanged in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pinned at $478.1 million.

