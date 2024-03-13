Here's Why You Should Retain Glaukos (GKOS) Stock for Now

Glaukos Corporation GKOS is well-poised for growth on the back of favorable clinical trial results and a robust product pipeline. However, stiff competition is a concern.

Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 15.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 13.6% growth. The S&P 500 Index has also increased 12.7% in the same time frame.

Glaukos, with a market capitalization of $4.3 billion, is a leading ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company. It projects earnings growth of 6.6% for 2024 and expects to maintain its strong performance in terms of revenues.

The company has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.25%.



Key Catalysts

Glaukos’ sales returned to growth in 2023 following a declining trend in 2022, reflecting an improving macro environment, coupled with the launch of several new products in the past few quarters. Continued strong demand across international Glaucoma and Corneal Health franchises will be the key top-line driver in 2024.

Moreover, the commercial launch of iStent infinite in 2023 is boosting the U.S. glaucoma franchise, which will drive growth in the upcoming few quarters. The company’s strong outlook for 2024 revenues on its fourth-quarterearnings calllooks promising.

Meanwhile, the new local coverage determinations proposed in June 2023, are likely to remove certain ophthalmic goniotomy and canaloplasty procedures from coverage. This is expected to have a positive impact on the iStent business in 2024.

GKOS has launched several products like iPrime, iAccess and iStent in the past few quarters. These are aiding the company’s revenue growth. In December, Glaukos received the FDA approval for another product, iDose TR, for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma. These products are likely to support the growth momentum in 2024 as well.

Last month, Glaukos announced fourth-quarter 2023 results. The company’s net sales were $82 million, up 16% year over year. Revenues for 2024 are estimated to be in the range of $350-$360 million, implying a year-over-year improvement of 11.2-14.4%.

What’s Hurting GKOS?

Glaukos’ competitors include medical companies, academic and research institutions, as well as others that develop new drugs, therapies, medical devices or surgical procedures to treat glaucoma. Thus, intense competition continues to weigh on the company’s overall performance.

Moreover, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services significantly reduced physician payment rates in 2022, which led to lower U.S. Glaucoma sales volume in the year. With no significant change in payment rates in 2023, the impact continued through the year.

Estimate Trend

The bottom-line estimate for GKOS is pegged at a loss of $2.12 per share for 2024, 6.6% narrower than the previous year’s reported loss. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pinned at $356 million, indicating growth of 13.1% from that recorded in 2023.

