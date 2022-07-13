Here's Why You Should Retain Fiserv (FISV) Stock for Now

Fiserv, Inc. FISV currently benefits from strategic acquisitions and investor-friendly steps.

FISV earnings are anticipated to grow 16% and 14% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Factors That Augur Well

Fiserv continues to expand its product portfolio through strategic acquisitions. The recent buyout of Finxact is expected to boost FISV’s digital banking strategy by helping it offer smooth and personalized digital banking experiences to its clients. The 2021 takeover of BentoBox enabled FISV to cater to increasing demand for capabilities that enhance interactions between merchants and customers online.

Fiserv is consistent with share repurchases. In 2021, FISV repurchased 23.3 million shares for $2.57 billion. During 2020, it bought back 16.1 million shares for $1.64 billion. During 2019, FISV repurchased 4.2 million shares for $394 million. Such moves instill investors’ confidence in the stock and drive the earnings per share.

Some Risks

Fiserv’s long-term debt outstanding is higher than its cash reserves. Cash and cash equivalent balance at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2022 was $863 million compared with the long-term debt level of $20.5 billion.

Shares of FISV have declined 15.6% in the past year compared with the 34% fall of the industry it belongs to.



Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Fiserv currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Genpact Limited G and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. CAR has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.4%.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102%, on average.

Genpact sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.3%.

Genpact delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average.

CRA International carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.8%, on average.



