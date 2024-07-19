Here's Why You Should Retain Federal Realty (FRT) Stock Now

Federal Realty FRT is poised to ride the growth curve on its properties’ upscale locations with well-off communities and favorable demographics. Efforts to diversify its portfolio and strengthen its mixed-use assets, backed by a solid balance sheet, seem encouraging for long-term growth. However, higher e-commerce adoption and high interest rates raise concerns.

What’s Aiding FRT?

Federal Realty owns properties in the first-ring suburbs of the nine major metropolitan markets of the United States, mainly in the key coastal markets from Washington D.C. to Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Given the solid demographics and infill nature of its properties, the company experiences decent leasing activity, aiding occupancy growth.



FRT enjoys a well-diversified tenant base of retailers, including industry bellwethers like TJX Companies, Ahold Delhaize and CVS Corporation. This limits the company’s risk to any particular retail industry and positions it well for experiencing a stable source of rental revenues. As of Mar 31, 2024, no single tenant accounted for more than 2.7% of the annualized base rent. We estimate year-over-year growth of 4.5%, 5.1% and 7.7% in the company’s rental income in 2024, 2025 and 2026, respectively.



Federal Realty’s efforts to diversify its portfolio with residential and office properties are likely to pay off well. Exploring the mixed-use development option, which has gained immense popularity in recent years, will enable the company to tap into growth opportunities in areas where people prefer to live, work and play.



Federal Realty has expertise in raising its operating performance through the conversion, redevelopment and repurposing of assets. As of the end of the first quarter of 2024, throughout the portfolio, FRT has redevelopment projects underway with a projected total cost of around $324 million, which it expects to stabilize over the next several years. Also, this retail REIT has ongoing improvements at seven properties to better position the assets to capture a disproportionate amount of retail demand. Such efforts bode well for the company’s long-term growth.



Federal Realty focuses on maintaining a decent balance sheet position with ample liquidity. The company exited the first quarter of 2024 with $1.3 billion of total liquidity in cash and credit facility. The annualized net debt-to-EBITDA ratio came in at 6 as of Mar 31, 2024. It is targeting a ratio in the mid-5 over the next year. The company has no debt maturities remaining in 2024 and no material maturities until 2026.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 8.7% in the past six months, outperforming the industry's growth of 2.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Hurting FRT?

However, the market is witnessing a shift in retail shopping from brick-and-mortar stores to Internet sales. Moreover, given the convenience of online shopping, it is likely to remain a popular choice among customers. Consequently, this is expected to adversely impact the market share for brick-and-mortar stores.



Further, macroeconomic uncertainty and a high interest rate environment could limit consumers’ willingness to spend to some extent in the coming quarters. Also, the likelihood of tenant bankruptcies in the near term could affect the company’s profitability and hurt occupancy.



Given the prevailing high interest rate environment, Federal Realty may find it difficult to purchase or develop real estate with borrowed funds as the costs are likely to be on the higher side. Our estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 4.7% in the company's 2024 interest expenses.



Federal Realty is slated to release its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1 after market close. The retail REIT’s second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) per share is currently pegged at $1.68, which suggests an increase of 0.6% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the retail REIT sector are Realty Income Corporation O and Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. EPRT, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Realty Income’s 2024 FFO per share has been revised two cents upward over the past month to $4.21, which suggests year-over-year growth of 5.25%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Essential Properties’ 2024 FFO per share of $1.74 implies a 5.45% increase year over year.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.