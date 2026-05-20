Here's Why You Should Retain Equifax Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

Equifax’s EFX sustained revenue growth momentum is driven by its diverse offerings. New acquisitions and AI innovations in analytical tools and solutions boost customer gains.

EFX has a Growth Score of B. This style score condenses key financial metrics to reflect a fair sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

The company’s second-quarter 2026 earnings are expected to increase 12.5% year over year. Its 2026 and 2027 earnings are projected to rise 12.8% and 19.2%, respectively. Revenues are expected to grow 10.9% in 2026 and 9.4% in 2027.

Factors That Bode Well for EFX

EFX drives long-term business growth by offering global data, analytics and technology services, leveraging comprehensive consumer and business databases to serve a diverse client base and mitigate sector-specific challenges.

Equifax, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Equifax, Inc. revenue-ttm | Equifax, Inc. Quote

The company’s U.S. Information Solutions mortgage revenues increased 38% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, supported by stronger market activity and growing customer adoption of Equifax’s The Work Number Indicator product. The tool notifies lenders in advance if an applicant has verified employment and income data on file in Equifax databases.

The Workforce Solutions segment also drives the company’s growth. Revenues increased more than 10% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, while the EBITDA margin expanded 200 basis points to 52.3% due to operating leverage and AI-driven productivity improvements. Management expects further growth in the coming quarters.

EFX is pursuing growth through AI-led modernization and innovation. It is transforming its services into more advanced and robust AI-driven solutions. The recently developed Agentic AI platform is accelerating and standardizing the development, deployment, monitoring and governance of AI agents across Equifax. The recently launched Ignite AI Advisor includes new AI-driven conversational analytics, offering customers deeper insights and personalized recommendations.

Risk to Watch

EFX had a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 0.61, lower than the industry's average of 1 at the end of the first quarter of 2026. A current ratio below 1 often suggests that a company may not be well-positioned to meet its short-term obligations.

EFX’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Equifax currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the Business Services are FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS and TransUnion TRU.

FactSet carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.5%.

FDS beat earnings estimates in two of the last four reported quarters and missed twice, delivering an earnings surprise of 0.4%, on average.

TransUnion also has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.6%.

TRU beat earnings estimates in the last four quarters, the earnings surprise being 6.3%, on average.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.