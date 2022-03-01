Here's Why You Should Retain Equifax (EFX) in Your Portfolio

Equifax Inc. EFX has had an impressive run on the bourses over the past year. The stock has gained 31.1% against 27.8% decline of the industry it belongs to and 12.5% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Equifax, Inc. Price

Equifax, Inc. price | Equifax, Inc. Quote

EFX has an impressive Growth Score of B. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

Equifax’s 2022 and 2023 earnings are expected to improve 14.7% and 16.6%, respectively, year over year. Revenues are anticipated to rise a respective 7.9% and 9.4% in 2022 and 2023.

Factors That Bode Well

The company’s ongoing cloud data and technology transformation is aimed at driving innovation and product development, strengthening customer and partner integration and implementation. As part of the transformation, Equifax is migrating to a public cloud environment that engages virtual private cloud deployment techniques. The company remains focused on streamlining customers’ access to its analytical platforms.

Equifax remains focused on expanding and strengthening its customer base with efforts on delivering multi-data solutions through expanding differentiated data assets and analytics through organic growth, mergers and acquisitions and partnerships. The company uses proprietary advanced analytical platforms, machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced visualization tools.

The recent acquisition of Efficient Hire, which is now part of Equifax’s Workforce Solutions business unit, expands the company's portfolio of employer- and HR-focused solutions, boosting its ability to help clients manage their hiring and employment needs.

Some Risks

Equifax has more long-term debt outstanding than cash. Cash and cash equivalent balance at the end of fourth-quarter 2021 was $224.7 million compared with the long-term debt level of $4.5 billion. Further, the cash level can't meet the short-term debt of $824.8 million.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Equifax currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors may consider are Cross Country Healthcare CCRN, Accenture ACN and Clean Harbors CLH.

Cross Country Healthcare sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a long-term earnings growth of 6.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average. CCRN’s shares have surged 88.1% in the past year.

Accenture carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.8% for the current year. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.

Accenture’s shares have surged 22.9% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 10%.

Clean Harbors’ carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.2%, on average.

CLH’s shares have jumped 9.4% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.