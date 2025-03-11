Here's Why You Should Retain DuPont Stock in Your Portfolio

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD benefits from its innovation-driven investment, productivity actions and the acquisitions of the Spectrum Plastics Group and Donatelle Plastics. Weak prices and sizable separation costs are likely to impact its performance.



DD’s shares are up 6.6% in a year compared to the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 9.2% decline.



Let’s find out why DD stock is worth retaining at the moment.



DuPont Gains on Productivity, Innovation & Acquisition

DuPont remains focused on driving growth through innovation and new product development. Its innovation-driven investment is focused on several high-growth areas. DD remains committed to driving returns from its R&D investment.



The acquisition of Spectrum Plastics Group, a leading manufacturer of specialty medical devices and components, strengthened DuPont’s position in stable and fast-growing healthcare end markets. It is also in sync with its focus on high-growth, customer-driven innovation for the healthcare market. The buyout of Donatelle Plastics also enhances DD’s exposure in healthcare, expanding its expertise in the medical device market segments. The acquisition introduces complementary advanced technologies and capabilities, such as medical device injection molding, liquid silicone rubber processing, precision machining, device assembly and tool building.



DuPont is also benefiting from cost synergy savings and productivity improvement actions. The benefits of its structural cost actions are expected to be realized in 2025. DD also continues to implement strategic price increases in the wake of cost inflation. These actions are likely to support its results. DuPont is also executing additional restructuring actions and expects annualized cost savings of $150 million from these measures.



The company remains focused on driving cash flow and returning value to shareholders. It looks to boost cash flow through working capital productivity and earnings growth. Prudent working capital management allowed it to achieve transaction-adjusted free cash flow conversion of 105% in 2024. DuPont also remains committed to effective capital allocation. Last month, DD raised its quarterly dividend by 8% to 41 cents per share. It paid $635 million in dividends in 2024 and expects to pay around $640 million in 2025.

Pricing and Cost Headwinds Ail DD Stock

Hefty costs associated with the separation of the electronics business, slated to be completed on Nov. 1, 2025, are expected to impact DuPont’s performance in 2025. The company expects costs associated with business separation to be around $700 million, with the bulk of it expected in 2025. This sizable separation costs are expected to impact its margins and free cash flow conversion this year. DuPont expects a decline in free cash flow conversion in 2025 (to above 90%) compared with 2024.



DuPont is facing headwinds from pricing pressure as witnessed in the last reported quarter. Volume growth in the quarter was partly offset by lower prices. The company witnessed lower prices across its segments in the quarter. It expects pricing headwinds to continue in 2025, which may impact its sales and margins.

DD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA. While AXTA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRS and ORLA carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axalta Coating’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.51, indicating a rise of 6.8% from year-ago levels. AXTA beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 16.3%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology for the current fiscal year stands at $6.95, reflecting a 46.6% year-over-year increase. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Orla Mining’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 43 cents, indicating a rise of 80.6% from year-ago levels. The consensus estimate for ORLA’s 2025 earnings has increased by 30.3% in the past 60 days.

