Here's Why You Should Retain Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Now

Delta Air Lines DAL benefits from robust air travel demand, bolstering its financial performance. The move to reinstate quarterly dividends emphasizes its shareholder-friendly approach. However, high fuel and labor costs, coupled with technological glitches, pose major challenges.

Factors Favoring DAL

Improved domestic air travel demand is bolstering Delta Air Lines. Driven by strong passenger revenues, DAL reported better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023. Management forecasts a 3-6% adjusted revenue increase in the first quarter of 2024, up 3.7% from the first-quarter 2022 actuals.

DAL's fourth-quarter 2023 liquidity was robust, with cash of $3,868 million surpassing its debt of $2,983 million, ensuring ample funds for obligations and highlighting commendable debt repayment efforts.

DAL's management resumed quarterly dividends last year after a COVID-19-induced pause, which highlights its shareholder-friendly stance. In June 2023, DAL's board approved a 10 cents per share dividend, indicating progress on its three-year financial plan, including more than $10 billion in debt repayment.

Delta Air Lines' commendable fleet modernization efforts include a deal with Airbus for 20 A350-1000 jets, with deliveries beginning in 2026, along with options for an additional 20 aircraft. Additionally, the agreement with Rolls Royce encompasses servicing for its Trent XWB-97 engines.

Key Risks

Rising fuel costs are hurting the airline's bottom line. This trend is driven by the extension of production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia until the end of 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2023, average fuel prices rose by 7.9% to $3 per gallon. Expectations for the first quarter of 2024 place fuel prices between $2.50 and $2.70 per gallon, with our estimate at $2.51.

DAL also faces rising non-fuel unit costs, up 1.1% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2023. Salaries and related costs surged by 23% to $3,769 million due to increased wages from a ratified pilot contract in March 2023. Expectations for the first quarter of 2024 show a 3% increase in non-fuel unit costs from the first-quarter 2023 levels.

Zacks Rank

DAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

