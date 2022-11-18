Here's Why You Should Retain Darden (DRI) in Your Portfolio

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI is likely to benefit from technological enhancements, an off-premise business model and the LongHorn business. Also, the emphasis on culinary innovation bodes well. However, inflationary pressures are a concern.



Let’s discuss the factors highlighting why investors should retain the stock for the time being.

Factors Driving Growth

Darden focuses on technological enhancements to drive growth. In fiscal 2022, the company implemented new technological platforms, paving the path for improved digital engagement and strengthening marketing and analytics capabilities. Also, it continued improving its online and mobile ordering system (for Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse) and accelerating the rollout of online and mobile ordering and payment systems across other brands. The company emphasized on developing sophisticated customer relationship management programs, data analytics, and data-driven marketing approaches to target existing and potential guests across its portfolio of brands. The initiative allows the company to tailor messages and offerings depending on guest visit history, preferences and brand loyalty. DRI remains optimistic in this regard and anticipates the initiatives to boost restaurant value across its brands.



Darden continues to benefit from its robust off-premise sales. During first-quarter fiscal 2023, off-premise sales contributed more than 24% to total sales at Olive Garden, 14% at LongHorn and 13% at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen. Notably, the company has been benefitting from technological enhancements regarding online ordering and To Go capacity management. Given the solid feedback on account of enhanced customer experience and reduced friction, the company expects off-premise sales to remain elevated for some time. The company intends to revamp its point-of-sale system to boost guest experience and manage off-premise offerings. Also, it emphasizes on culinary innovation, attentive service, guest engagement and integrated marketing efforts to drive growth.



Increased focus on LongHorn business bodes well. The company strives to attract its guests by focusing on the core menu and culinary innovation and providing regional flavors. It is also working on its marketing strategy to improve execution, customer relationship management and digital advertising. It has a strong promotional pipeline that leverages the segment’s expertise. The company is focused on strengthening its in-restaurant execution through investments in quality, improving staffing levels and simplifying operations to enhance the guest experience. During the fiscal first quarter, sales at LongHorn were up 6.6% year over year to $604.6 million. Sales are supported by various initiatives and personalized services, which are likely to drive long-term growth.



Shares of Darden have gained 13.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 2.9% growth.

Concerns

Despite solid cost management, higher labor costs due to increased wages are expected to keep profits under pressure. Also, the company anticipates inflationary costs to persist for the remainder of the year.



In the fiscal first quarter, total operating costs and expenses increased 8.7% year over year to $2,201.9 million. This escalation was primarily due to a rise in food and beverage costs (driven by commodities inflation of 15%), restaurant expenses (owing to supply chain challenges and utilities inflation of 16%) and labor costs (owing to labor inflation of 7.5%). For fiscal 2023, the company expects total inflation of 6%, commodities inflation of approximately 7% and total restaurant labor inflation of 8%, including hourly wage inflation.

