Here's Why You Should Retain CVS Health (CVS) Stock for Now

CVS Health Corporation CVS is well poised for growth, backed by the announcement of entering into a colossal $10.6-billion acquisition agreement to purchase Oak Street Health. The better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter buoy optimism about the stock. Yet, poor macroeconomic conditions and stiff competition remain concerns.

In the past year, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has lost 25.6% compared with the industry’s 26.8% fall and the S&P 500’s 8.4% decline.

The pharmacy innovation company, with integrated offerings across the entire spectrum of pharmacy care, has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion. The company projects 7.3% growth for the next five years. It surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.9%.

Riding on current business growth and bullish near-term prospects, the company is worth holding on to for now.

Key Growth Catalysts

Q4 Upsides: CVS Health exited the fourth quarter of 2022 on a strong note, with earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Robust sales growth across all three operating segments drove the top-line results. Within the Health Care Benefits arm, the continued growth across the entire range of insured and self-insured medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services instills optimism. The company’s parallel announcement of entering into a colossal $10.6-billion acquisition agreement to purchase Oak Street Health is an added positive. Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. The acquisition is expected to advance CVS Health’s care delivery strategy for consumers.

Health Care Benefit Shows Potential: Following the colossal acquisition of health insurance giant Aetna for a colossal sum of $70 billion, CVS Health introduced its Health Care Benefits business arm. This segment has been exhibiting continued strong momentum for the past few quarters. In the fourth quarter, the business delivered strong revenue growth of 11.3% year over year, banking on growth across all product lines. During the reported quarter, Medical membership increased by 109,000 members compared, reflecting increases across all product lines. The segment witnessed favorable development of prior periods’ healthcare cost estimates in its Government Services and Commercial businesses during the fourth quarter.

Balance Sheet View Strong: CVS Health ended 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $12.95 billion, up from $9.41 billion at the end of 2021. Meanwhile, total debt came up to $52.25 billion compared with $56.17 billion at the end of 2021. Although the total year-end debt was much higher than the corresponding cash and cash equivalent level, the near-term payable debt is at $1.8 million, lower than the short-term cash level. This is good news in terms of the company’s solvency level as, at least during the year of economic downturn, the company is holding sufficient cash for debt repayment.

Downsides

Competitive Landscape: In spite of significant new client wins during a strong selling season, intense competition and tough industry conditions act as major impediments. Major competitors such as Walgreens, Target and Wal-Mart are expanding their pharmacy businesses. Competition is especially tough in the pharmacy segment as other retail businesses continue to add pharmacy departments and low-cost pharmacy options become available. Discount retailers, in particular, have made substantial inroads in gaining market share.

Poor Macroeconomic Condition: Although prescriptions and related health care service providers like CVS stay out of general macroeconomic turmoil, the recent debt crisis and sluggish economic conditions in the United States could impact consumer purchasing power. This may also influence preferences and spending patterns, resulting in low prescription utilization.

Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2023 earnings has been constant at $8.84.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $333.43 billion, suggesting a 3.4% rise from the year-ago reported number.

