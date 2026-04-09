Here's Why You Should Retain Clover Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

Clover Health Investments CLOV is well poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its broad product spectrum. This optimism is primarily driven by its technology-first care model, as evident from solid membership growth, rising revenues and sustained adjusted EBITDA profitability. However, elevated medical costs, margin pressure and execution risks in scaling Clover Assistant present near-term challenges.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 18.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 25.9% decline and the S&P 500 Index’s 3.7% fall.

Clover, a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage insurer leveraging its proprietary AI-powered platform, has a market capitalization of $996.87 million. The company projects 40% earnings growth for the first quarter of 2026.

Its earnings surpassed estimates in one of the trailing four quarters, missed one and met the other two, delivering an average surprise of 17.86%.



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Factors Favoring CLOV Stock

Strong Membership Growth & Star Ratings Momentum: Clover reported strong membership gains in fourth-quarter 2025, with Medicare Advantage enrollment up 38% year over year. Total insurance membership reached more than 113,803, marking a 4.4% rise from the previous quarter. The company secured a 4-Star rating from CMS for its flagship PPO plan, which covers over 95% of members. This rating unlocks higher-quality bonus payments and improves plan economics. It also supports future enrollment growth. With competitive benefits and lower out-of-pocket costs in underserved markets, Clover is building a cycle of growth driven by steady enrollment, stronger retention and added bonus revenues, which should support revenue expansion and operating efficiency over time.

Adjusted EBITDA Profitability Momentum: Clover showed solid financial progress, generating $22 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2025. This reflects disciplined cost management, improved control over medical expenses and gains from workforce optimization and changes in its operating structure.

For 2026, the company expects its first full year of GAAP net income profitability, with guidance ranging from breakeven to $20 million and adjusted EBITDA between $50 million and $70 million. A major tailwind is the 4-star payment year, which benefits 97% of members in its PPO plan. Other drivers include a favorable Part C rate notice, deeper use of Clover Assistant, higher PCP adoption and growth focused on core markets where integration is strongest.

Management pointed to better economics for new members through more efficient acquisition channels, improvements in Part D and actions taken to address higher dental and DME usage seen in 2025. Continued SG&A leverage and scale benefits should support margin expansion.

Strategic Positioning & Long-Term Durability: Clover believes its model aligns well with changes in the Medicare Advantage landscape. Its approach centers on claims-linked documentation and real-time physician workflows powered by Clover Assistant. This reduces reliance on rate increases or star ratings to drive profitability. Instead, the company focuses on cost discipline and clinical integration, which can make performance more stable across policy cycles.

Looking ahead to 2027, Clover plans to maintain leadership in New Jersey, where it is the largest individual non-special needs PPO plan, and scale its technology platform. It aims to expand its technology platform through Counterpart Health, with a goal of reaching parity between Counterpart Assistant and Clover Assistant in terms of lives managed, positioning technology as a parallel long-term growth engine.

Key Challenges for CLOV Stock

Elevated Insurance Benefit Expense Ratio: Clover reported an Insurance Benefit Expense Ratio (BER) of 90.9% in 2025, up 970 basis points from the prior year. This reflects strong healthcare usage among members but also highlights pressure on margins.

A key factor was the launch of a Clover Assistant-enabled affiliated entity aimed at improving care coordination. While important for long-term outcomes, it added near-term costs. Expenses also rose due to seasonal trends and higher inpatient usage earlier in the quarter.

As the company grows, improving BER will depend on gaining efficiencies from its technology-driven care model and maintaining tighter control over medical costs. This is significantly important amid ongoing risk adjustment changes and competitive dynamics within Medicare Advantage.

Regulatory & Policy Dependence: Clover operates within a regulated Medicare Advantage environment, where changes in risk adjustment, rate notices and policy direction can affect results. The company has managed transitions such as HCC v28 and recent rate updates, but the broader environment remains subject to political and regulatory shifts.

The U.S. government’s recent “Big Beautiful Bill” introduces automatic Medicare spending cuts of 4%, with total reductions estimated at $500 billion over eight years starting in 2026. These cuts may affect Medicare funding levels and reimbursement trends. The bill also includes Medicaid reductions, which could impact low-income beneficiaries who rely on Medicaid for supplemental coverage. Around 1.3 million people may lose Medicaid support, which could affect enrollment mix and revenue visibility for Clover.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. Price

Clover Health Investments, Corp. price | Clover Health Investments, Corp. Quote

Estimate Trend

Clover is witnessing a stable estimate revision trend for 2026. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained stable at 8 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 earnings per share is pegged at 8 cents.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Inspire Medical Systems INSP, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and GE HealthCare Technologies GEHC.

Inspire Medical Systems, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 139.1%. Revenues of $269.1 million were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

INSP’s earnings per share estimate for 2026 has moved up 19 cents to $1.91 in the past 60 days. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 185.1%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC’s earnings per share estimate for 2026 has moved up 6 cents to $3.03 in the past 60 days. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

GE HealthCare Technologies, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.44, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Revenues of $5.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

GEHC’s earnings per share estimate for 2026 has moved up 1 cent to $5 in the past 60 days. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.

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Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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