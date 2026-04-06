Here's Why You Should Retain CLH Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH had an impressive run over the past year. Its shares have gained 59.4%, outperforming the Waste Removal Services industry’s 1.6% return and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 34% growth.



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CLH’s revenues are anticipated to increase 3.33% and 4.67% year over year in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Earnings are estimated to rise 12.23% in 2026 and 10.74% in 2027.

Factors That Bode Well for CLH

Clean Harbors has taken a significant step in addressing the challenges posed by Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) by releasing a structured, tiered disposal and treatment framework. The company integrates incineration, engineered landfills and water treatment solutions, positioning itself as a comprehensive provider in a market with limited standardization. It has aligned the framework with regulatory expectations and shared it with the Environmental Protection Agency, strengthening its credibility as demand for PFAS remediation grows.

CLH’s position in PFAS remediation has been strengthened by the award of $110 million in contracts to expand water filtration efforts in Hawaii in December 2025, highlighting rising demand to address PFAS contamination. Its credibility has been reinforced through a partnership with V2X and the demonstration of large-scale treatment capabilities as regulatory focus intensifies.

The company’s commitment to sustainability is evident in Clean Harbors’ early achievement of its 2030 recycling target and strong environmental performance. By recycling 1.9 million metric tons in 2024 and significantly reducing greenhouse gas impact, the company highlights its ability to align environmental responsibility with financial performance. Its continued investment in advanced recycling and solutions like PFAS destruction further strengthens its position as demand for sustainable waste management services grows.

Clean Harbors is driving growth through strategic acquisitions. Its recent acquisition of HEPACO has strengthened the Environmental Services segment’s field operations, while the purchase of Noble Oil Services and its subsidiaries has expanded the SKSS segment’s oil collection footprint in the southeastern United States. The company has signed an agreement to acquire environmental businesses from Depot Connect International for approximately $130 million.

CLH’s current ratio at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was 2.33, higher than the industry’s average of 1. This showcases strong liquidity, indicating that the company is well positioned to easily pay off its short-term obligations.

The company creates value for shareholders in the form of share repurchases. It repurchased shares worth $2.5 billion, $55.2 million, $51.1 million and $50.2 million in 2025, 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively. This underlines the company’s confidence in its business and helps boost investors’ confidence in the stock.

CLH: Key Risks to Watch

Clean Harbors has been grappling with mounting cost pressure, as reflected in its steadily rising operating expenses, which increased from 4.53 million in 2022 to 4.80 million in 2023, 5.22 million in 2024 and 5.36 million in 2025. This consistent upward trend indicates growing cost intensity in its operations, which could weigh on margins if not offset by revenue growth, pricing actions or efficiency gains.

Clean Harbor’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CLH currently carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks for investors’ consideration are Dave Inc. DAVE and Maximus MMS.

Dave currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.5% and 24.5% for 2026 and 2027, respectively.

DAVE has an encouraging earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings beat of 54.2%.

Maximus carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). MMS has an expected earnings growth rate of 15% and 5.04% for fiscal 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history, as it has topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in the remaining one, delivering an average earnings surprise of 25.5%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.