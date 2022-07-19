Here's Why You Should Retain Chemed (CHE) Stock For Now

Chemed Corporation CHE is gaining from strong demand for plumbing, drain cleaning service and water restoration services in the Roto-Rooter business. The ongoing rebound in senior housing admissions continues to favor the VITAS segment. A strong solvency position is another plus. However, stiff rivalry and pandemic-led headwinds do not bode well.

In the past year, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 6.2% against a 37.1% plunge of the industry and a 18.7% drop of the S&P 500.

The renowned hospice care provider has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion. Its earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.8%.

In the past five years, the company registered earnings growth of 24.5% compared with the industry’s 13.2% rise and the S&P 500’s 13.4% increase. The company projects 8.5% growth for the next five years compared with the industry and the S&P 500’s projected growth rate of 14.3% and 11.2%, respectively.



Let’s delve deeper.

Factors at Play

Roto-Rooter Continues to Expand: Roto-Rooter’s revenues surged 9.4% year over year in the first quarter. The business witnessed continued demand for plumbing, drain cleaning services and water restoration services in the quarter under review. Total branch commercial revenues increased 14.4%, whereas total Roto-Rooter branch residential revenues registered growth of 7.2% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.

Management believes Roto-Rooter is well-positioned for growth post-pandemic and anticipates continued expansion of the segment’s market share, banking on the company’s core competitive advantages in terms of brand awareness, customer response time and 24/7 call centers and Internet presence.

VITAS Prospects Bright: VITAS, a major provider of end-of-life care, recorded a 1.7% sequential admission improvement to 16,530 in the first quarter. Chemed’s latest admission data suggested that senior housing is in the process of stabilization and recovery. The company’s 2022 outlook also anticipates an acceleration in senior housing admissions throughout 2022.

Strong Solvency: Chemed exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $18.2 million. Long-term debt at Q1 2022-end was $120 million, higher than the current cash and cash equivalents level. However, the company did not report any short-term payable debt on its balance sheet, implying that the solvency level of Chemed is pretty promising.

Downsides

Pandemic-Related Challenges: In the first quarter, Chemed’s average daily census was 17,313 patients, a decline of 4.1% year over year. Per management, this decline directly resulted from pandemic-related disruptions across the entire health care system. The VITAS segment also continued to be challenged by pandemic-related issues, including health care labor shortages, disruption in senior housing occupancy and related hospice referrals.

Tough Competitive Landscape: Chemed faces intense competition from local and regional firms across its sewer, drain and pipe cleaning and plumbing repair businesses. Further, as the hospice care industry is highly fragmented, VITAS competes with a large number of organizations on the basis of its ability to deliver quality, responsive services.

Seasonality Headwinds: A substantial portion of VITAS admissions and revenues is concentrated only within Florida, as retirees often tend to relocate to the state during winter. Besides, the Roto-Rooter’s revenue and operating results are also impacted by weather patterns across the United States.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chemed’s second-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.78, indicating an increase of 3.9% from the year-ago figure. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Jul 27, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $538.1 billion, suggesting a 1.1% rise from the year-ago reported number.

