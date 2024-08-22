Here's Why You Should Retain Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE is likely to benefit from unit-expansion efforts, strong Flower Child performance and a rewards program. This and the focus on marketing initiatives bode well. However, labor and commodity inflation is a concern.



Let us discuss the factors that highlight why investors should retain the stock for now.

Factors Driving Growth

In the past six months, CAKE’s shares have increased 8.1% against the industry’s 2% fall. The company’s performance was backed by strong demand and sales performance of new restaurant openings. Improvements in food efficiency, labor productivity and wage management are added benefits.



During second-quarter fiscal 2024, comps at Cheesecake Factory restaurants inched up 1.4% year over year against a 1.5% rise reported in the prior-year quarter. The uptrend was primarily driven by an increase in average check of 1.6% (based on an increase of 4.5% in menu pricing and 2.9% negative impact from mix), partially offset by lower customer traffic of 0.2%.



Cheesecake Factory continues to focus on the development front to drive growth. During the first six months of the fiscal 2024, the company opened 10 new restaurants. The openings included one The Cheesecake Factory, three North Italia, three Flower Child and three Other FRC locations. The new openings have experienced strong demand, reinforcing confidence in the long-term growth potential of Cheesecake Factory’s experiential brands. In the fiscal 2024, the company expects to open 22 new restaurants. This includes three Cheesecake Factories, six to seven North Italia, six to seven Flour Childs and seven to eight FRC restaurants. It anticipates achieving a long-term target unit growth of 7% in the upcoming periods.



Increased focus on Flower Child restaurants bode well. During the first six months of the fiscal 2024, Flower Child sales increased 8.3% year over year to $70.2 million. Flower Child sales per restaurant operating week increased 3.7% to $84,775 from $81,711 in the comparable period a year ago. With strong consumer demand, an attractive unit economic profile and solid infrastructure support, it is optimistic about accelerating growth in the upcoming periods.

CAKE focuses on a rewards program and leverages data analytics to boost guest engagement and drive incremental sales. During second-quarter fiscal 2024earnings call the firm unveiled the ongoing success it is harboring from this rewards program. It states to have been witnessing better-than-expected acquisitions and is encouraged by the increasing level of member activity and engagement. In celebration of 2024 National Cheesecake Day, reward members were offered to enjoy any slice or half price on any dine-in visit on Jul 29 and Jul 30. It aims to move forward with such marketable exclusive offerings for reward members to drive member engagement and incremental traffic for its business over the long term.

Concerns

Cheesecake Factory has been bearing the brunt of high expenses for quite some time. During the first six months of the fiscal 2024, labor expenses were $638.2 million, up from $617.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter. General and administrative expenses during the same period were $114.8 million compared with $108.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The company anticipates cost pressures to persist for some time.



For third-quarter fiscal 2024, the company anticipates commodity inflation to be in the low-single digits and net total labor inflation in the mid-single-digits. It expects general and administrative expenses for the same time frame to be approximately $57 million.

