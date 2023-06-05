Here's Why You Should Retain Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE is likely to benefit from robust comps growth and sales-building initiatives. Also, focus on Fox Restaurants concepts and expansion efforts bode well. However, supply-chain constraints and commodity inflation are a concern.



Let us discuss the factors that highlight why investors should retain the stock for now.

Growth Catalysts

The company continues to benefit from robust comps growth. During first-quarter fiscal 2023, comps at Cheesecake Factory restaurants increased 5.7% year over year compared with a 20.7% rise reported in the prior-year quarter, driven by an increase in average check of 4.7%. Comparable sales at North Italia increased 9% year over year compared with a 32% rise reported in the prior-year quarter, driven by increased customer traffic and average check by 3.5% and 5.5%, respectively. Average check variations are driven by menu price increases. The company is in the process of implementing a 4.0% price increase in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.



Fox Restaurants concepts sales have continued to build and off-premise volumes were solid. During first-quarter 2023, FRC (excluding Flower Child) recorded sales of $68.6 million, marking a 17% increase compared with the prior year’s levels. Sales per operating week reached $152,200. FRC’s (including Flower Child) average weekly sales were $118,800 and external bakery sales amounted to $14.9 million. The company intends to focus on rewards program and leverage data analytics to boost guest engagement and drive incremental sales.



Cheesecake Factory continues to benefit from its robust off-premise sales. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, off-premise contributed 23% to Cheesecake Factory’s total restaurant sales. The company stated that off-premise sales remain elevated from pre-pandemic levels. To boost consumer convenience, the company implemented operational changes and technology upgrades, including a contactless menu and payment technology and text paging. We believe that a boost in customer count and targeted off-premise marketing will likely drive the channel’s performance in the upcoming periods.



Cheesecake Factory continues to focus on the development front to drive growth. During the first-quarter 2023, The company opened two new restaurants, comprising of one Flower Child and one Other FRC location. In fiscal 2023, the company anticipates opening 20-22 new restaurants comprising five to six Cheesecake Factory restaurants, five to six North Italia restaurants and 10 FRC restaurants (including three to four Flower Child locations).

Concerns



Shares of CAKE have increased 4% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s rise of 10.8%. The downside was primarily driven by supply-chain challenges and inflationary pressures. During the fiscal first quarter, the cost of food and beverage, as a percentage of revenues, increased 10 basis points (bps) year over year to 23.8%. The upside was primarily driven by commodity inflation and higher menu pricing. In the fiscal first quarter, pre-opening costs accounted for $3.1 million compared with the prior year’s quarter’s level reported $1.8 million. For fiscal 2023, the company anticipates pre-opening costs of approximately $24 million and the commodity inflation to be in the high-single digit range and labor inflation to be in the mid-single digit range. The company is cautious about the ongoing uncertain macroeconomic environment. Our model predicts 2023 cost of sales to rise 3.7% year over year.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

The Cheesecake Factory currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector are:



MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). MELI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35%, on average. Shares of MELI have gained 58 in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 27.6% and 75%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 480.6%, on average. Shares of ANF have increased 54.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 3.4% and 660%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average. Shares of CMG have increased 49.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 14% and 34%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

