Here's Why You Should Retain Cencora Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Cencora, Inc. COR is well-poised for growth on the back of a robust U.S. Healthcare Solutions business and product launches. However, intense competition is a concern.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 13.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.1% gain. The S&P 500 Index has jumped 13.6% in the same time frame.

Cencora is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical service companies. It is focused on providing drug distribution and related services to reduce healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion.



COR’s bottom line is anticipated to improve 11.9% over the next five years. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.51%.

Positive Factors Driving COR’s Prospects

Durable Specialty Pharmaceutical and Utilization Tailwinds: Cencora continues to benefit from sustained pharmaceutical utilization trends, particularly within specialty drugs distributed to physician practices and health systems. Management highlighted strong demand across oncology and retina, supported by favorable demographics and ongoing innovation in pharmaceuticals.

As a market-leading distributor aligned with top manufacturers, Cencora is structurally positioned to benefit regardless of which drug innovators ultimately win. This dynamic underpins management’s confidence in long-term organic operating income growth of 6-9%, even as near-term performance continues to outpace long-term averages.

Expanding MSO Platform Enhances Growth and Strategic Moat: Cencora’s expansion into management services organizations (MSOs) represents a natural evolution of its specialty distribution leadership. Investments in OneOncology and Retina Consultants of America deepen relationships with physician practices while enabling higher-value services, such as practice management, clinical trials support and administrative optimization. These MSOs drive both organic growth and acquisition-led expansion while reinforcing Cencora’s pharmaceutical-centric strategy.

Management emphasized that oncology and retina are the most pharma-intensive specialties, making them ideal platforms for sustainable, synergistic growth across distribution, services and GPO offerings.

Biosimilars as a Structural Margin and Profitability Tailwind: Rising adoption of biosimilars in the Part B market remains a meaningful profitability driver for Cencora. While biosimilars may moderate reported revenue growth, management emphasized they generate higher margins than branded products, supporting operating income expansion.

Strong physician adoption in oncology and retina reinforces this benefit, particularly within MSO and GPO channels. As additional biosimilars launch over time, Cencora is positioned to benefit from a recurring cycle of innovation, patent expirations, and product transitions that consistently favor gross profit dollars and return on invested capital.

Negative Factors Hurting COR

Weakness in International Healthcare Solutions: The international segment continues to face declines in global specialty logistics and consulting, caused by subdued clinical trial activity and slower-than-expected recovery in biotech services. The operating income for the segment was down 2% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, worse than previous expectations.

GLP-1 Growth Moderation and Loss of Low-Margin Revenue Sources: Although GLP-1 sales remain strong, their growth has slowed to 19%, down from earlier periods, weakening one of the company’s major drivers of top-line expansion.Additionally, COR lost a large grocery-channel customer — high revenues but very low margin — which is weighing on reported revenue growth. These factors led the company to trim its U.S. revenue outlook to the lower end of the range.

Estimate Trend

COR has been witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for fiscal 2026. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased from $17.59 to $17.62 per share.

The consensus mark for first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $85.88 billion, indicating a 5.4% improvement from the year-ago reported actuals. The bottom-line estimate is pinned at $4.04, implying year-over-year growth of 8.3%.

