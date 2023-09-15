Here's Why You Should Retain Cencora (COR) Stock for Now

Cencora, Inc. COR is well poised for growth on the back of robust U.S. Healthcare Solutions business and product launches. However, intense competition is a concern.

Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 6.8% year to date against the industry’s 10.3% decline. The S&P 500 Index has increased 17.5% in the same time frame.

Cencora is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical service companies, focused on providing drug distribution and related services to reduce healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes. It has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion. The company changed its name from AmerisourceBergen to Cencora (on Aug 30) and its ticker from ABC to COR.

COR’s bottom line is anticipated to improve 8.7% over the next five years. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.45%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Driving Growth?

In fiscal 2022, COR realigned its reporting structure under two segments — U.S. Healthcare Solutions and International Healthcare Solutions.

The first segment consists of the legacy Pharmaceutical Distribution Services (excluding Proforma), MWI Animal Health, Xcenda, Lash Group and ICS 3PL. It benefits from increasing volume and an expanding customer base.

Strong organic growth rates in the U.S. pharmaceutical market, improving patient access to medical care, enhanced economic conditions and population demographics are likely to favor the segment in the coming quarters.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, revenues at U.S. Healthcare Solutions totaled $59.9 billion, up 12.2% year over year. This improvement was due to higher specialty product sales and overall market growth.

However, this upside was partially offset by lower revenues from commercial COVID-19 treatments. Segmental operating income amounted to $635.2 million, up 9.5% year over year.

Higher gross profit (which included fees earned from the distribution of government-owned COVID-19 treatments and a gross profit on sales from specialty physician practices) contributed to the upside.

Revenues at the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment are expected to grow at least 9% in fiscal 2023. Operating income is anticipated to increase 4-5%.

PharmaLex is a leading provider of specialized services for the life sciences industry, owned by funds advised by AUCTUS Capital Partners AG. It has a significant footprint in Europe and the United States, and a growing presence in other parts of the world.

The acquisition of this Germany-based company in January to support manufacturer partners in the pharmaceutical development and commercialization journey should bring in additional revenues during the soon-to-be reported quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2023 is estimated between $11.85 and $11.95, implying a 7-8% increase from the previous year’s level. COR estimates revenue growth of at least 8% for the same time frame.

What’s Hurting the Stock?

Cencora operates in a highly competitive pharmaceutical distribution and related healthcare services market. The generic industry is facing consolidation of customers and manufacturers, global competitors and regulatory challenges.

The company encounters additional competition from manufacturers, chain drugstores, specialty distributors, and packaging and healthcare technology companies. Increased competition is likely to affect its business.

Estimate Trend

COR has been witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for fiscal 2023. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased from $11.91 per share to $11.93.

The consensus mark for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $66.57 billion, indicating an 8.8% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported actual. The bottom-line estimate is pinned at $2.79, implying year-over-year growth of 7.3%.

Cencora, Inc. Price

Cencora, Inc. price | Cencora, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Align Technology ALGN, HealthEquity, Inc. HQY and McKesson Corporation MCK.

Align Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 17.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ALGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average negative surprise of 1.76%. The company’s shares have risen 53.1% year to date compared with the industry’s 11.5% growth.

HealthEquity, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 22%. HQY’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 9.1%.

The company’s shares have rallied 13.8% year to date against the industry’s 10.3% decline.

McKesson, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.7%. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 8.1%.

The stock has rallied 12.1% year to date compared with the industry’s 11.5% growth.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.