Here's Why You Should Retain Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Now

Solid Q1 Results & Robust Backlog Levels: Caterpillar reported first-quarter 2022 revenues of $13.6 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.5 billion. The top line improved 14% from the year-ago quarter. All of its segments witnessed strong end-market demand, which drove its top line. Higher pricing helped offset the impacts of unfavorable manufacturing costs (mainly higher material and freight costs) on its earnings in the quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.88 in first-quarter 2022, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66. The company reported earnings per share of $2.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The company has been witnessing higher end-user demand, which is contributing to growth in earnings and revenues over the five straight quarters. Caterpillar’s backlog at the end of the first quarter of 2022 was an impressive $26.4 billion. This bodes well for the company’s top-line performance in the days ahead.

Growth Drivers in Place

In North America, the demand in both residential and non-residential construction sectors is likely to boost the demand for Caterpillar’s construction equipment. The perked-up investment in roads, bridges, airports and waterways due to the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act represents a huge opportunity for Caterpillar.



In the Asia Pacific (barring China), higher commodity prices, housing strength and increased government spending on infrastructure will support construction equipment sales. Increased construction activity will support machine demand in EAME and Latin America.



In Resource Industries, mining orders are on an uptrend, courtesy of improving metal prices. Miners are increasingly relying on autonomous systems to increase productivity, and reduce costs and emissions. Hence, the company is enhancing its autonomous capabilities and bringing innovative products into markets.



In the Energy & Transportation segment, strong order rates in most applications are expected to support revenues in 2022. Industrial is expected to witness growth, with activity strengthening across most applications.



Its cash and liquidity position remains strong, with the company ending the first quarter of 2022 with cash and short-term investments of $6.5 billion. ME&T debt at the end of first-quarter 2022 stood at $9.76 billion. Caterpillar’s current ratio is at 1.44, while the times interest earned ratio is currently at 10.2.



Caterpillar continues to focus on customers and the future by continuing to invest in digital capabilities, connecting assets and job sites, and developing the next-generation productive and efficient products. The company plans to fund efforts focused on areas of expanded offerings and services, and digital initiatives like e-commerce and drive long-term growth.

Shares of Caterpillar have gained 12.2% in three months compared with the industry’s growth of 6.1%.

