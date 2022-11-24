Here's Why You Should Retain Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Now

Cardinal Health Inc. CAH is well-poised for growth on the back of a diversified product portfolio, acquisition-driven strategy and a robust pharmaceutical segment. However, margin contraction remains a concern.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 52.3% on a year-to-date basis against the industry's decline of 14.9%. The S&P 500 Index has fallen 17.3% in the same time frame.

The company — with a market capitalization of $20.68 billion — is a nationwide drug distributor and a provider of services to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers. It anticipates earnings to improve 11.2% over the next five years. Cardinal Health's earnings yield is 6.7% compared with the industry's 5.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What's Driving the Performance?

Cardinal Health's Medical and Pharmaceutical offerings provide it with a competitive edge in its niche area of operations. It offers industry expertise through an expanding portfolio of safe products.

The company pursues an acquisition-driven strategy and remains committed to investment in key growth businesses to gain market traction and bolster profits.

Cardinal Health's Pharmaceutical segment is the second-largest pharmaceutical distributor in the United States. The segment's products and services comprise pharmaceutical distribution, manufacturer and specialty solutions, and nuclear and pharmacy offerings. The segment's strength is expected to drive its performance in the days ahead.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, pharmaceutical revenues amounted to $45.8 billion, up 15% on a year-over-year basis. The performance reflects branded pharmaceutical sales growth from Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers.

On the fiscal first-quarter 2023earnings call the company stated that it has been witnessing continued commercial momentum with Navista TS.

Notable Developments

In July, Cardinal Health acquired a smart platform for transferring prescriptions directly to patients through a secure mobile app — ScalaMed. The acquisition is likely to boost Cardinal Health’s digital connectivity, consequently leading to higher patient satisfaction and greater medication adherence. It has the potential to bring more patients to the system, thereby boosting Cardinal Health’s top line going forward. The company acquired the Bendcare group purchasing organization (CPO-GPO) entity in the same month to strengthen its specialty solutions business. The buyout is likely to expand Cardinal Health's distribution opportunities and technology solution offerings for specialty practices.

In June, Cardinal Health partnered with Zipline and began long-range drone deliveries in North Carolina. The latest partnership between the two companies is aimed at transforming patients’ experience while improving care delivery. It is aimed at mitigating the inventory stock-out risks and lessening the barriers for patients accessing necessary products, especially in difficult-to-reach areas. During the same month, CAH expanded its warehouse footing by adding a new distribution center in the Columbus, OH, area to support its at-Home Solutions business. This move is likely to have provided a boost to Cardinal Health’s pharmaceutical distribution capability, which is included as one of the services in the Pharmaceutical business.

What's Weighing on the Stock?

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, gross profit decreased 1.7% year over year to $1.61 billion. The gross margin contracted 40 basis points year over year, which reflects rising costs. The inflationary pressure is likely to continue in the next few quarters. The company reported a significant decline in operating income to $137 million during the last reported quarter compared with $415 million in the year-ago quarter.

With respect to the Medical segment, revenues fell 9% to $3.8 billion due to the divestiture of the Cordis business. The company reported a loss of $8 million for the Medical segment. The company recorded a loss during the quarter, primarily due to net inflationary impacts and global supply chain restrictions in products and distribution. These macro headwinds are likely to continue for the rest of the calendar year 2022 and beyond.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price

Cardinal Health, Inc. price | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

Estimates Trend

For fiscal 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $195.83 billion, indicating an improvement of 7.98% from the previous year's reported number.

The same for adjusted earnings per share stands at $5.28, suggesting a rise of 4.35% from the year-ago reported figure.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV and McKesson Corporation MCK.

AMN Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 3.3%. AMN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 10.9%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AMN Healthcarehas gained 8.6% against the industry’s 33.7% decline in the past year.

ShockWave Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 23.6% for 2023. SWAV’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 146.1%.

ShockWave Medical has gained 30.1% against the industry’s 27.4% decline over the past year.

McKesson, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.1%. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other two, the average beat being 4.8%.

McKesson has gained 67.1% against the industry’s 12.2% decline over the past year.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.